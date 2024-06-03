lutruwita/Tasmanian elder a court no-show after arrest in forest

Prominent lutruwita/Tasmanian elder Jim Everett-Puralia Meenamatta has challenged the Tasmanian court system's jurisdiction over First Nations people, saying he doesn't recognise "colonial courts".
Everett-Puralia Meenamatta said he would not be in the Hobart Court of Petty Sessions (Magistrates Court) June 3 to answer a charge of trespass in the Styx Valley of the Giants, where he was arrested for defending the forest on March 19 this year.
He was released on condition that he is "not to be found upon any permanent timber production zone or land owned or operated by Sustainable Timber Tasmania during the bail period".
The respected elder, often refereed to as Uncle Jim, said he would return to the forests this spring.
Mr Everett-Puralia Meenamatta told media over the weekend that, as a First Nations 'non-Australian citizen', he did not recognise the "colonial court" jurisdiction.
Veteran environmentalist and fellow forest defender Bob Brown, said he and others would be at the court this morning "to see Jim not appear."
"Whatever they do to him, we hold him in the deepest respect," Dr Brown said.
Dr Brown said after Mr Everett-Puralia Meenamatta did not appear in court on Monday, the magistrate ordered his arrest.
"And I was asked outside [by the press], what would happen if he went to jail, and I said it would be a national outrage," he said.
"The logic that he's putting forward is simple, but very compelling.
"There has never been an agreement between the First People of Australia and the Australian government to have a treaty and to recognise the existing law in the country.
Dr Brown said Mr Everett-Puralia Meenamatta explained that the British took over the Australian continent and imposed their law, but without an agreement with the First Nations people who already lived there.
"And until that agreement is in place, that law that's been imposed is not recognised," he said.
"Jim has enormous respect, right across the Tasmanian community and within the First Nations people, but the wider community as well, and his life attests to that."
