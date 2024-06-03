The Examiner
lutruwita/Tasmanian elder a court no-show after arrest in forest

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 3:30pm
Jim Everett. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Prominent lutruwita/Tasmanian elder Jim Everett-Puralia Meenamatta has challenged the Tasmanian court system's jurisdiction over First Nations people, saying he doesn't recognise "colonial courts".

