Television advert leaves Tasmanians cold as state overlooks its real appeal

Despite boasting its largest investment to date, an advert in Tourism Tasmania's off-season marketing campaign makes the state look as welcoming as a blizzard on Cradle Mountain.
Telling potential visitors that Tasmania is cold in winter is hardly ground-breaking stuff and simply panders to mainland stereotypes.
Furthermore, it's a depressingly lame approach when there is so much to like about Tasmania at this time of year.
Why not show some footage of the suspension bridge at the base of Montezuma Falls, the uncanny outline of Tasmania when seen through Remarkable Cave or the dawn sun hitting the Walls of Jerusalem from the Pool of Bethesda?
The state's countless beauty spots are so much more beautiful at this time of year simply because they are not inundated by overseas visitors.
The campaign's remit to promote 500 'wintery' experiences and events for locals and visitors to enjoy in the traditionally quieter travel period between May and August is ostensibly sound.
But rather than showing those experiences, one particular TV ad features a cold and somewhat fed-up visitor freezing his mainland marbles off on a chilly beach. Then he strips off and jumps in the sea. Because that's what we all do in winter apparently.
Aside from partaking in nude winter solstice dips, anyone wanting to jump in the Tasmanian sea at this time of year shouldn't be allowed through customs in the first place.
... Trowutta Arch, The Acropolis, Cooks Beach campsite on the Freycinet Peninsula, Trousers Point on Flinders, Bare Rock at Fingal, the Derby tunnel ...
Filmed in appropriately-cold black and white, the ad attempts to invite visitors to become 'a winter person' as the puffer-coat wearing visitor goes through stages of hope, denial, bargaining and acceptance.
The blurb accompanying the campaign on Tourism Tasmania's website would do justice to Utopia's off-with-the-fairies marketing guru Karsten.
"Winter is when Tasmania - and Tasmanians - are at our most unique," it states, conveniently overlooking it is impossible to have gradations of uniqueness.
"We're built to handle winter, and we do it properly. It's when our anti-ordinariness and creative spirit shines the brightest."
Yeah ok. The viewer is left to come up with their own definition for whatever anti-ordinariness actually is.
... Lake Oberon, Artist's Pool, Painted Cliffs on Maria Island, rock formations on Mount Cameron, Minnow Falls, Mermaids Pool at Bridport ...
Accompanying audio adverts - which also use the commendable tagline "Come Down For Air" and keep interrupting my podcasts - discuss how a Tasmanian winter can transform shy wall-flowers into pub virtuosos, a statement made over the sound of people singing raucously, presumably in a drinking establishment.
So what we're saying to potential visitors is: come to Tasmania, a place so cold that you have to drink excessively to tolerate it.
... Calcified Forest on King Island, Lake Rhona, Growling Swallet, the Chinese Creek waterfall on Schouten Island, the perfectly-named viewpoint Edge of the World at Arthur River ...
All of this is such a shame when compared to the Discover Tasmania website which actually does focus on the state's countless gems.
It is also headlined "Come Down For Air", but that's where the similarities end.
On a permanent loop on the home page is footage of kayakers navigating a towering sea stack, a steaming plate of fresh oysters, an artist at work in her studio, a mountain biker jumping for joy amid stunning scenery, bare feet crushing fresh grapes and rush hour on a seal colony and so on.
All quintessentially Tasmanian experiences.
Much like camping by Lake Myrtle, climbing Mount Amos for a better view of Wineglass Bay than the Wineglass Bay Lookout, walking under the Organ Pipes on Mount Wellington, the hike to Bastion Cascades, exploring the caves in Rocky Cape National Park, fly fishing virtually anywhere in the highlands and swimming at Honeymoon Bay in Freycinet NP in summer.
Much of this is explored in the website's helpful pages on where to find wildlife, chasing waterfalls, how to catch the Southern Lights, big tree hunting etc.
Which makes the 'Tasmania is cold' advertising approach all the more lame.
My available word count isn't going to like this, but what about Alum Cliffs, Mount Murchison, the headland walk at Musselroe Bay, the Dove Lake circuit, Paddys Lake beneath Black Bluff, Castle Rock on Flinders, The Blade on Cape Pillar, the volcano outline of Mount Ida from Lake St Clair, Rinadeena Falls, Devils Kitchen and Tasmans Arch, the view of Mount Roland over Sheffield from Kimberly Lookout, the Twin Spires of Cathedral Mountain, the Confluence of the King and Queen Rivers, the gigantic summit cairn on Mount Arthur, Lake Newdegate and its hut, Bay of Fires, Frenchmans Cap from Lake Tahune, Leven Canyon, Mount Rufus, Fluted Cape, the stunning outcrop halfway up Drys Bluff, kayaking around Melaleuca and Bathurst Harbour, Ralphs Falls, Mount Anne from Shelf Camp, The Nut, the ridgeline on St Valentines Peak, Chasm Falls, the fingers of Mount Oakleigh as seen from Pelion Hut ...? Time to take a breath.
If only there was something for our Karstens to work with.
But no, let's spend our biggest budget yet showing a mainlander sooking about the cold.
Maybe we're better off keeping Tasmania for Tasmanians.
