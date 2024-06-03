Television advert leaves Tasmanians cold as state overlooks its real appeal

My available word count isn't going to like this, but what about Alum Cliffs, Mount Murchison, the headland walk at Musselroe Bay, the Dove Lake circuit, Paddys Lake beneath Black Bluff, Castle Rock on Flinders, The Blade on Cape Pillar, the volcano outline of Mount Ida from Lake St Clair, Rinadeena Falls, Devils Kitchen and Tasmans Arch, the view of Mount Roland over Sheffield from Kimberly Lookout, the Twin Spires of Cathedral Mountain, the Confluence of the King and Queen Rivers, the gigantic summit cairn on Mount Arthur, Lake Newdegate and its hut, Bay of Fires, Frenchmans Cap from Lake Tahune, Leven Canyon, Mount Rufus, Fluted Cape, the stunning outcrop halfway up Drys Bluff, kayaking around Melaleuca and Bathurst Harbour, Ralphs Falls, Mount Anne from Shelf Camp, The Nut, the ridgeline on St Valentines Peak, Chasm Falls, the fingers of Mount Oakleigh as seen from Pelion Hut ...? Time to take a breath.