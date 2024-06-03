The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Opinion

Television advert leaves Tasmanians cold as state overlooks its real appeal

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 3 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite boasting its largest investment to date, an advert in Tourism Tasmania's off-season marketing campaign makes the state look as welcoming as a blizzard on Cradle Mountain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.