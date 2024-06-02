Dual accolades cement Goodyer as nation's leading open-wheel competitor

Launceston's Jock Goodyer has been honoured as Speedway Australia's sportsperson of the year and open-wheel competitor of the year at the sport's annual gala dinner at the RACV City Club in Melbourne.
Growing up around speedway, it is hard to believe Goodyer would be classified as a late bloomer in the sport.
Despite the biggest names in the sport staying in his home when driving for the family team during his childhood years, Goodyer's natural athletic talent was channelled into football and basketball, both of which he represented Tasmania in national competition.
However, in 2016 the Riverside High School student took an interest in dirt karts and instantly showed talent, earning him the right to step into junior formula 500s and rapidly into sprintcars at just 16 years of age.
Just eight years later, Goodyer is one of the biggest names in the sport and despite winning the open-wheel competitor of the year accolade a record three times, this is his first sportsperson of the year award.
Resolving to carry the Australia No.1 to as many venues as he could in the 2023-24 season, Goodyer was a proud ambassador for the sport, clocking up 34,253 kilometres to go racing across the nation.
The tour collected at least one win in every state, starting with three Chariots of Thunder wins and the overall series spoils in August in the Northern Territory, the Speedweek Championship with three out of five nights won across South Australia and Victoria, before claiming the Red Hot Summer Shootout at Toowoomba.
The visit to Western Australia rendered the Mr Sprintcar Barbagallo Nationals and Krikke Boys Shootout wins before making history as the first person to win all three national winged category titles with Australian Pro Sprintcar Championship adding to his open sprintcar and Formula 500 titles.
Goodyer and the team sealed 13 feature race wins for the season while still salvaging a third in his defence of the Australian Sprintcar Championship, convincingly establishing him as the leading open-wheel competitor in the nation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.