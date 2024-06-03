North-East hit by harsh winds for second time in four days

North-East Tasmania has been issued with another severe weather warning as damaging winds return to the region.
A low pressure system over the Tasman Sea is expected to deepen while it moves across the state this morning before weakening throughout the afternoon and evening.
South and southeasterly winds averaging 60 to 70 kilometres an hour are forecast for coastal areas, with gusts potentially reaching 90 km/h.
A 93 km/h gust was recorded at Larapuna (Eddystone Point) at 5.27am this morning.
The weather is slightly milder in parts of the midlands, with gusts initially forecast to cap out at around 80 km/h.
The district's severe weather warning was ultimately cancelled just before 11am.
Although early forecasts set up to 10 millimetres of rain for Launceston, updated data suggests it will only be up to 4mm.
There's an 80-per-cent chance of showers according to the Bureau of Meteorology, most likely during the afternoon and evening as the wind eases.
East Coast residents will receive the brunt of the rainfall, with 30 to 60mm predicted from St Helens to Orford on Monday.
The alert comes just days after Tasmania was hit by a brutal cold front, with multiple powerlines going down on Friday morning.
The rest of this week is forecast for partly cloudy days with minimum chances of showers.
