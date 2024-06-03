'It will help the economy': Fagan backs Tasmania Devils stadium, success

A state football hall of famer has thrown his weight behind the Tasmania Devils and a new stadium in Hobart.
Speaking with Alister Nicholson for the TasmaniaFC website, Brisbane Lions coach and Queenstown native Chris Fagan spoke with complete positivity about the Devils' potential new precinct.
"I would have thought the majority would love the idea of having their own AFL team," the 62-year-old said.
"Of having a fantastic stadium built close to the city in Hobart that everybody in Tasmania can get to and enjoy not just footy but probably other things that will now come to the state.
"I'm sure it will help the economy."
Fagan supported his economic argument by suggesting that the club will bring in plenty of job opportunities that would otherwise be limited within the state.
"You're talking about coaches here, you're talking about physiotherapists, psychologists, welfare people," the inaugural Tassie Mariners coach said.
"That's just going to open up so many opportunities for people in Tasmania with great qualifications and when they stop doing it they will probably go back to club land and build that knowledge through the clubs so the local competition becomes stronger as well.
"For the young coaches in Tasmania to have an AFL team there and probably have access to those people that work in that club and have the ability to learn off them, hopefully we'll see more Tasmanians coming through the coaching system."
With the stadium deal progressing, the football club have made strides of their own following their appointment of North-West Coast-born Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale as their inaugural boss.
Having overseen three premierships in four years with the Tigers, Gale has spearheaded Richmond's most successful era for more than three decades.
Fagan suggested that Gale's Tasmanian connection, alongside his résumé, makes him the perfect candidate.
"If there is one person you would go after as a CEO it would be Brendon, he's done a brilliant job at Richmond... making them (a) successful and big club again because they were in the wilderness for a long time and he led the charge on that," he said.
"He's very well qualified to set up the team but on top of that, he is a Tasmanian so he's got a bit of skin and blood in the whole thing, which I think makes a difference."
The ability to create homegrown talent was an aspect Fagan thought would dramatically improve with the AFL team's introduction, with the barrier of an interstate move once again less of a factor for aspiring players.
"Hopefully most of those guys now don't [have to] move away from home now and can get to represent their state on the big stage at the highest level," the former Sandy Bay head coach said.
"So it's got to be exciting for the young players down there at grassroots level to feel that they've got a team right on their doorstep and that AFL footy's not that far away."
Moreover, a successful club will lead to a higher influx of aspiring Devils according to Fagan.
"It won't take long but they'll become a good team and there's a chance they're going to win an AFL premiership, how about that!" he said.
Fagan led the Lions to their first grand final appearance since 2004 last year, was Hawthorn's assistant coach and later general manager of football during their premiership three-peat, and was inducted into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
