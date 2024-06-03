The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

'It will help the economy': Fagan backs Tasmania Devils stadium, success

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 3 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan says the a new stadium will boost Tasmania's economy. Picture by Scott Gelston
Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan says the a new stadium will boost Tasmania's economy. Picture by Scott Gelston

A state football hall of famer has thrown his weight behind the Tasmania Devils and a new stadium in Hobart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.