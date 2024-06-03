'We would have stolen it': Last-gasp loss a lesson for NTFA All-Stars

It was a familiar feeling for Ashley Smith as he watched Shania Saward line up for goal with four minutes remaining in Sunday's NTFA versus NWFL Women's All-Stars Series match.
The Northern representative coach looked on as the ball sailed through for what ended up as the winning goal, almost exactly a year on from suffering a similar fate against the SFL.
"We got in front in that game too, mate," Smith recounted.
On both occasions the NTFA took the lead in the last quarter, this time it was Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson who kicked her third goal with 11 minutes to go at Penguin's Dial Park to make the scores 37-34 - an effort which seemingly took everything out of her as she pulled up with cramp immediately after.
From the outside, it looked as though the NTFA were on course for a famous victory.
Down a rotation, the visitors trailed by 19 at the main break, but an inspired third term in which they kept the NWFL scoreless roared them back into contention.
But Smith knew his players were tiring.
"The message at half-time was really just to try and do the fundamentals well, which we weren't doing," he said.
"We weren't looking after each other around the ball and around the contest, so we needed to protect the ball-carrier and give them some confidence when they had the footy in hand.
"We made a few changes in the team around the ground and our captain Georgia Hill stood up in the third quarter and got us back in the game."
Admitting that he knew his side needed another goal if they were to finish on top, Smith said the NWFL deserved the spoils.
"My initial reaction was, if we'd won that game of footy, we would have stolen it, because we honestly didn't deserve to win," he said.
He added that the experience was full of learning moments and said the side missed a few senior leaders that were unavailable.
Ahead of their match against the SFL on King's Birthday Monday, Smith explained that his side would be better prepared.
"We all made mistakes [on Sunday], players and coaches, so hopefully we'll learn from that and I think we'll be better for it," he said.
"Having that one game under our belt and learning from a few little mistakes we made, probably some decision-making from the girls, we'll talk about all that when we review during the week."
The June 10 carnival of football at North Hobart Oval kicks off at 11am as the under-20s side take on their SFL equivalents, before the senior squads face off at 1pm.
