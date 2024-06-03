The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health

New AMA Tasmania head says health service must 'rebuild reputation'

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Lumsden Steel was elected president on May 31. Picture supplied
Michael Lumsden Steel was elected president on May 31. Picture supplied

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) Tasmania announced their new president and vice-president as they move to merge with the federal body of the AMA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.