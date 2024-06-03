New AMA Tasmania head says health service must 'rebuild reputation'

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) Tasmania announced their new president and vice-president as they move to merge with the federal body of the AMA.
Dr Michael Lumsden-Steel was elected president, and Dr Helen McArdle was elected vice-president on May 31.
Dr Lumsden-Steel, an anaesthetist with a robust background in medicine and military service, said he accepted the challenges of this "substantial responsibility".
"We take on these roles at an exciting time of reform, whereby AMA Tasmania will be moving forward as a branch of AMA federal," he said.
"I look forward to the benefits this will bring to our small office and representation in Tasmania."
Dr Lumsden-Steel left St Virgil's College to the defence force studying medicine, serving in the Royal Australian Air Force as a full-time RAAF medical officer from 1994 to 2017.
During that time he was deployed to international operations in East Timor and the Middle East. He became a specialist anaesthetist in 2014 and now works across his public and private anaesthesia practice in Hobart.
"As president of AMA Tasmania, my focus will be on working with the state and federal governments and other key stakeholders to ensure that there is a comprehensive understanding of the medical workforce requirements now as well as a plan for the future," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
He said the Tasmanian Health Service must "rebuild its reputation" as a leader and preferred employer by supporting, training, and retaining medical students, junior doctors, and specialists.
"There needs to be an open, honest discussion and frank disclosures on the state of health funding to identify the extent of the funding shortfall and address it locally and nationally," he said.
"Cost shifting of services, siloed inquiries and short-term funding solutions are not going to fix the system.
Dr Lumsden-Steel said he believed Tasmania was uniquely positioned for the federal and state governments to work collaboratively to address public hospital under-funding.
"Government and private investment are required to deliver the necessary health infrastructure needed in Tasmania to open new subacute beds, build the necessary mental health inpatient facilities, open low acuity facilities and deliver more aged care beds, with the workforce and technology to do so," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
