Fungi, health funding and a photo finish

Hope you're rugged up warm after winter made itself known over the weekend with a particularly frosty Sunday morning.
Joe Colbrook here again, to take you through this morning's headlines.
Labor is back on the attack, with Health spokeswoman Ella Haddad calling for the state government to "come clean" over proposed budget cuts amid concerns the money may be stripped from the health service.
Looking for a new office space? Declan Durrant might have something for you - the former site of the City Park Store is up for lease.
Hugh Bohane has something for any fungi aficionados. Several events are set to be held through the entire month of June as part of Fungi the Festival, where you can discover all the best mushrooms have to offer.
Rob Shaw was across the action at the Launceston Running Festival, including the photo finish to the Launceston 10, where Isaac Heyne and Edward Marks hit the tape together.
Looking at national issues, cash might still be king in the regions but physical money is getting harder to come by.
Feel free to browse the other stories in today's newsletter, and if you aren't already subscribed consider signing up.
Have a good week!
Joe Colbrook, Journalist
BTW: As part of the ACM network, we're proud to be media partner for the Australian of the Year Awards. Who from our community will you nominate for the 2025 awards? Read more below about how simple it is to nominate someone who inspires you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.