Deloraine Football Club held its third annual Big Freeze MND charity event

Deloraine Football Club held its third annual Big Freeze charity event on June 1 to raise money and awareness about motor neurone disease (MND).
Twenty brave community members slid into an ice-cold pool as part of the event's fundraising efforts.
Racehorse trainer and a revered football trainer for the Deloraine Kangaroos, Terry Roles, passed away from MND in 2021, which paved the way for the annual charity event and the Launceston-based initiative 'Terry's Shed'.
Over the past three years, these initiatives have helped many families pay for expensive mobility equipment they otherwise wouldn't have had the money for.
'Terry's Shed' was founded in 2021.
It houses and loans donated equipment to people diagnosed with MND, especially those over the age of 65.
Deloraine Football Club president Don Tracey said that members of the local fire brigade, various sporting teams, a pony club, and the Returned and Services League (RSL) all put their hands up to participate in this year's event.
"MND touches a lot of people, and when it happens close to home here with the example of Terry [Roles], it becomes something that we've all got to try and raise money to help find a cure for," Mr Tracey said.
"We're fortunate here in the Deloraine community. We get a lot of support from social clubs and other sporting organisations."
Terry Roles' daughter, Sophie Roles, said her father's connection with the Deloraine Football Club started when he gave up racehorse training and looked for another hobby.
"He was very passionate about becoming a football trainer. He was always here first on a Sunday, hosing out the change rooms and keeping all the boys in line and having a joke with them," Ms Roles said.
"People who buy the 'Fight MND' beanies, all that money goes to a good cause.
"And supporting MND Tasmania as well, because that directly helps Tasmanians living with MND.
"We need to find a cure, but we also need to help people suffering from MND along with their families because living with this disease is really hard."
Northern Tasmanian Football Association (NTFA) president Damien Rhind said Terry Roles played a significant role in Deloraine Football Club's recent history.
"So to participate and raise money for a cure someday, which we all hope for, is the least we could do at the NTFA," Mr Rhind said.
People can visit the Deloraine Kangaroos Football Club's Facebook page to see who participated in the Big Freeze. There, they can also donate money to find a cure for MND.
The event has seen the football club help raise nearly $3,000 in donations from the public so far.
