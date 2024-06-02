'Fungi The Festival' opens across Tasmania with tours, food trails and more

'Fungi The Festival' is a new Tasmanian festival that invites people to discover the mystery of mushrooms and fantastic fungi over the entire month of June.
From a food trail and farm tours to workshops and fun artistic events, the festival offers locals and visitors the opportunity to unearth their curiosity about a whole kingdom of species.
In 2024 the festival offers a small number of incubator events, which organisers hope will engage local communities and build towards a more significant event in 2025.
Festival co-founder and mushroom farmer Anthony Kerrison said the month-long event celebrated Tasmania's unique biodiversity, culinary excellence and creativity.
"We're excited to share the extraordinary wonders of our locally-grown mushrooms with locals and visitors," Mr Kerrison said.
"We chose to hold the festival in June because it's fungi season for foraging, exploring the bush, and enjoying what fungi have to offer in all their glory.
"It's also an opportunity to reach out to all the fungiphiles in Tasmania to get them to contact us about future events they would like to host because we want to facilitate many more events next year."
Festival co-founder Lauren Thomas said the festival "not only showcases our island's incredible produce but also highlights the creativity and skill of our chefs".
The co-founders mentioned that although music festivals seemed to be trending downwards in terms of attendance, local food festivals that include micro events were in fact trending upwards.
More events will be announced over the coming weeks, and further information about scheduling can be found on the 'Fungi The Festival' website.
Launceston Harvest Market: Information stalls and exotic mushrooms and truffles on display.
Fungi Tasting Trail: An extensive list of Tasmanian foodie hotspots will showcase Tasmanian-grown fungi.
Participating restaurants will feature unique dishes incorporating a variety of exotic mushrooms such as shiitakes, oysters, chestnuts, coral tooth mushrooms, and more, sourced directly from Tasmanian growers.
Tasting trail partners include; Aloft, Brisbane Street Bistro, Black Cow, Belvedore, Piermont, The Ducks, Grain of the Silos, Peppina, Country Club, The Izzy, Timbre, Berta, Communion Brewing Co, Dier Maker, Still Water, Ducane, Royal Oak Hotel, Telsoro Modern Italian & Bruny Hotel.
Cultivation Workshops: Gain a basic understanding of the fungi kingdom, learn the mushroom log cultivation process from start to finish and take your own grow bag or log home.
Floral 'n' Fungi: A creative workshop on arranging and weaving together the delicate beauty of flowers and the unique combinations, textures, and colours that fungi have to offer.
A Mushroom Tunnel Experience: A pre-dinner tour of a unique mushroom farm in an old 1891 railway tunnel, a unique mushroom dessert, mushroom cocktails and music with Tasmanian harpist Emily Sanzaro.
A Forest Fungi Adventure: Enter the mysterious world of wild fungi with a forest fungi foray and learn about mushroom identification and fungi's important role in our ecosystem.
Truffle Hunts and Tastings: Unearth truffles with your hands, followed by a generous truffle tasting including truffle woodfired pizzas.
Farm Tours: Guided tours of Mr Brown & Towns Mushroom Farm, Tunnel Hill Mushrooms, Hillwood Fresh Food Co. and The Truffle Farm.
