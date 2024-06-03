Tasmania shows there's nothing to fear from stopping bias in faith schools

Some Tasmanian politicians and religious leaders are not telling the whole truth about discrimination in faith-based schools.
There is currently a campaign to scuttle the Albanese Government's proposal to ban discrimination against LGBTIQA+ teachers and students in faith-based schools.
The proposal is based, in turn, on a recommendation from the Australian Law Reform Commission that was handed down in March.
Those leading the campaign against the Federal Government's proposal say that preventing discrimination will stop schools selecting staff and students who conform to their values.
They say the identity of religious schools is at stake and have labelled the proposal an "existential threat" to such schools.
But what they fail to acknowledge is that Tasmanian law has prevented such discrimination for 26 years without any discernible problems.
Our state Anti-Discrimination Act is very clear that no faith-based school or service may discriminate on the grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity.
It allows discrimination on the grounds of religious affiliation. Catholic schools don't have to employ Muslim teachers.
But that religious exemption can't be used as an excuse for anti-LGBTIQA+ discrimination.
Based on media reports, I understand Anthony Albanese's proposal is exactly the same.
Clearly, the Tasmanian law has not resulted in an "existential threat" for faith-based schools.
None have closed. In fact, there have been no public complaints at all.
I challenge those who have been predicting the sky will fall in if the federal proposal passes to explain why it hasn't fallen in here, in Tasmania.
Are Tasmanian religious schools simply not obeying state law?
It's more likely some opportunistic political and religious leaders are beating up a non-issue for their own purposes.
There are many reasons discrimination protections should apply to faith-based schools.
Students will enjoy better educational outcomes if they learn in schools that support, include and affirm them rather than condemn and threaten them.
The calibre of teachers will be higher if they are selected according to their professionalism rather than their sexuality or gender identity.
Parents benefit if students are happy and teachers are competent.
Taxpayers also have a stake in this debate because we pay for religious schools.
As repeated polls have shown, a majority of Australians believe LGBTIQA+ people in faith-based schools and services should have the same discrimination protections as everyone else.
It's fundamental to our national ethos of a fair go that all Australians have the benefit of the same legal protections no matter where they learn or work.
Let's not forget the reason taxpayers fund religious schools is to give parents a choice about where to send their children.
Parents lose that choice when discriminatory policies allow their child to be excluded, abused or expelled.
Tasmania shows discrimination protections for LGBTIQA+ students and teachers are not to be feared.
They do not impair the functioning of religious schools.
In fact, they should be embraced as a way to ensure better learning environments.
To those who declare otherwise from pulpits and stages across the state, I say, bring your fear campaign to an end because the Tasmanian experience shows it has no foundation in reality.
The world has enough problems at the moment without you inventing more.
Rodney Croome is a spokesperson for Equality Tasmania
