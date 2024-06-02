BBF: MMG can end its tailings waste uncertainty by committing to paste fill

The Bob Brown Foundation (BBF) claims the Chinese state-owned mining company MMG could end manufactured uncertainty surrounding its tailings solution for the Rosebery mine.
A spokesperson for BBF has said the mine could abandon "destructive plans for a new tailings waste dump in Takayna's cathedral-like rainforests," and instead commit to "a twenty-first-century paste fill tailings solution".
The non-profit has claimed that paste fill combines acid-producing sulphide tailings with concrete to stabilise underground voids and already-completed mining shafts.
Bob Brown Foundation Takayna / Tarkine campaigner Scott Jordan said MMG had targeted a critical masked owl breeding territory in Takayna's ancient rainforests.
"However, our federal court win and frontline campaign have meant the forests are still standing for now," Mr Jordan said.
"Miners around the globe are moving to paste fill solutions, including here in Tasmania, for one simple reason. Paste fill works, and tailings dams don't.
"Our island is littered with failed and leaking tailings dams, and responsible miners are looking for twenty-first-century solutions, not pushing ahead with plans to flood rainforest valleys filled with threatened species like the Tasmanian Masked Owl."
Additionally, a team of scientists recently found that more than 150 species of fungi, which play a vital role in the overall ecosystem of the Takayna area, are being threatened by the proposed MMG tailings dam.
BBF campaigns manager Jenny Weber said the community has had "deafening silence from the federal Environment Minister" and "the fate of these forests has been left in limbo for too long".
"We have written again to the minister seeking a decision to refuse MMG's proposed destruction of the ancient Takayna forests," Ms Weber said.
"Minister Plibersek knows she can protect World Heritage-value Takayna and has yet to do so.
"Four hundred ninety-five thousand hectares of Takayna have outstanding universal values and need World Heritage listing."
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek recently announced in parliament that the government would introduce new legislation to strengthen environmental protection in the country.
"The EPA would administer Australia's national environmental laws to better protect our environment and make faster, clearer decisions," Ms Plibersek said.
Under the new legislation, courts could fine people up to $780 million for intentional breaches of environmental laws or impose a seven-year prison sentence.
The Examiner contacted MMG for a comment on the proposed tailings dam but did not receive a response by deadline.
