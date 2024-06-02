Multiple winners set to swap chilly Launceston for Paris Olympic cauldron

Thoughts swiftly turned from Northern Tasmania to central France as both Launceston Running Festival half-marathon winners looked ahead to the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Victorians Brett Robinson and Sinead Diver added to their impressive Launceston credentials as they led home impressive fields on a frosty morning in Invermay.
Robinson completed a hat-trick of half-marathon titles having also won the Launceston 10 and said his next race would be under a global spotlight in the French capital.
"I head to Europe tomorrow to start my preparation for the Olympic marathon," said the 33-year-old.
"It will be quite different to this. I'm expecting 25 to 30 degrees and hilly so I'm going early to acclimatise."
In contrast to that, single-figure temperatures limited Robinson's chances of breaking his own record on the flat, fast course up either side of the Tamar River.
"To be honest, it was a bit too cold to run really quick. It just affects your breathing and I did not feel I warmed up enough.
"So I had to dig deep for the last eight ks but by then I was winning so just did what I needed to do."
Robinson clocked 63:12, well down on his 2020 course record 61:38, but enough to beat fellow Victorian Liam Adams by 30 seconds with South Australian Riley Cocks third (64:05) and Penguin's Aaron Harvey the first Tasmanian in seventh (67:58).
"I love it here," Robinson added. "It's a good course, usually good conditions to run in and always a good field, and good competition makes you run fast."
Diver will also run the marathon in Paris but plans to tackle the Gold Coast Half-Marathon before heading overseas.
"It's going to be the opposite of today," she said of what will be her second-straight Olympics.
"The temperatures will be much higher and it'll be double the distance, but I'll be prepared."
The Irish-born 47-year-old mother-of-two, who moved to Australia 22 years ago, battled through illness to achieve her second Launceston Half-Marathon win having also won the festival's 10km title.
She collapsed immediately after crossing the finish line in 72:10 and said it had been a tough ordeal.
"I felt terrible. I was not feeling well beforehand and just thought it was nerves. But during the race I felt really sick and thought I might have to stop, but thankfully, I got across the finish line before I was sick."
The existing course record-holder (71:04 in 2022), Diver finished 49 seconds ahead of Abigail Nordberg, of NSW, and said she always enjoys competing in Launceston.
"I love it here. It's a short flight from Melbourne, the course is great and the weather is generally pretty good. Cold and sunny is perfect for racing."
The Olympics were also in the thoughts of Milly Clark, who finished third in 76:04 to claim the Tasmanian title.
But the Launceston 35-year-old was looking ahead to 2028 which will be 12 years after she graced the Games in Rio de Janeiro.
"I would love to do LA - that would be really cool and marathon is my thing because I cannot run 10km quick enough!" she said.
Delighted with her decision to run in gloves, Clark was happy with a podium finish and another state title as she combines her running with teaching at Scotch Oakburn College.
"I'm teaching full-time now and at the moment that's my priority. I just run for pure joy and to keep fit because I'm really enjoying teaching."
The half-marathon was the first World Athletics Label race run in Tasmania and attracted a sold-out field of 700 entries with 900 in the 10km and 2800 across all events in what was the 17th edition of the Launceston Running Festival.
Almost 300 of the entrants travelled from outside Tasmania for the two-day event, including seven Olympians.
Launceston 10 fans were treated to the rarity of a sprint finish as Isaac Heyne and Edward Marks hit the tape together on Sunday.
The long-time rivals were given the same time of 28:34 but a victory margin of one millimetre saw Heyne add to his previous win in 2021 and Marks settle for second two years in a row.
"I reckon that's the third or fourth sprint finish we've had together," said the Adelade 24-year-old.
"We always seem to have the biggest ding-dongs. There's nothing like Ed being in front to get my juices going - I love racing with him."
The pair shared the pace-setting before going head-to-head as they approached the Lindsay Street finish.
"I don't know where that finish came from," added Heyne, who took a massive 14 seconds off his personal best. "I thought I was running for second but it was a bit windy and I just thought I'd go for it.
"This means a lot to me. When I won three years ago, I thought that would be a platform to go to the next level but this is just my second race in 10 months.
"I'm stoked to win it but I'd be just as stoked if I'd come second. I'm just glad to be running again."
Seth O'Donnell came third in 28:56, the same time as fourth-placed Sam Clifford who established a new personal best in going under 29 minutes for the first time to claim the Tasmanian title.
"I'm pleased with that," said Clifford, just a fortnight after winning the Sydney 10km.
"It was really tough out there so I'm very happy to go sub-29 for the first time."
Returning for the first time since she won in 2020, triple Olympian Genevieve Gregson added another women's title in 32:02, just a couple of seconds off her PB.
"It was brutally windy," said the 34-year-old Queenslander.
"I wanted to get the course record but I could see it slipping away and I'm happy with the win.
"I won here when it was held in December due to COVID and it was a lot warmer. I loved it and love coming back.
"I've won the three big ones in Tassie (Launceston, Burnie and Hobart) so just keep coming back because Tasmania puts on really good road races."
Gregson's return comes on the eve of what has become a controversial announcement of the Australian marathon team for the Paris Olympics with six runners having achieved the qualification standard but only three spots available.
"Hopefully Paris is next," she said. "The announcement has not been made yet but I have no races scheduled until the Olympics.
"It's unfortunate because it has taken the sparkle away from being selected. It's sad that it played out the way it has but I'd feel the same way if I missed out and it's a beautiful problem to have for distance running in Australia."
Eloise Wellings came second in 33:09 and Ella Higgins (34:28) third.
