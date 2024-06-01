Missing walker believed to have died from a fall at Frenchmans Cap

A body believed to be that of a missing walker has been discovered at Frenchmans Cap in the state's West.
Searchers from Ambulance Tasmania and the State Emergency Service Search and Rescue Team located the body of a deceased man off the summit track yesterday afternoon.
It appears the 28-year-old from Hobart had fallen and died as a result of his injuries.
Emergency services began searching for the man on Friday, who hadn't been seen since May 28.
He told other hikers that he intended to walk to the summit and return to Lake Vera the same day. Walkers reported their concerns to police on May 31 after he hadn't come back to his camp site.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted in the search this morning along with others on foot.
Tasmania Police extended their thanks to all those involved in the two-day search.
The man's family has been notified of his death.
