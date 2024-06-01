'We need volunteers': SES asks for support from community

Northern Midlands SES visited the Campbell Town Show on its final day to show the public how they work.
Volunteers demonstrated a road crash rescue operation using an old car that had been donated to the service.
The show was part of a wider initiative to bring more support to the SES, with volunteers and old cars topping the list of requirements.
Unit manager Lindsay Viney said the SES frequently received cars in poor condition for training purposes.
"It's a constant thing, we're always trying to source cars," he said.
"So whenever we can get a car, we'll travel to pick it up. We don't care where it is."
Mr Viney added that it was "even better" if the car had been in a crash, as a damaged model was more useful as a training tool.
"It's only got to have wheels on it so we can get it winched up on the trailer," he said.
"We'll cut it up until we can do no more with it, then it will go to the scrap metal yard."
The main focus of the demonstration was to inform the public and attract volunteers.
"We need volunteers, there's just not enough of us," Mr Viney said.
"For various reasons our numbers have dwindled. People have moved away, job changes, it happens."
The unit manager said all country units were in the same boat.
"We're looking for people who are semi-retired or work around the area during the week," he said.
