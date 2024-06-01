Police investigate alleged hooning incident lasting 'several hours'

Police say they are investigating multiple incidents of hooning and disorderly conduct in the state's South.
From 3pm on Friday, May 31 Tasmania Police received a number of calls from residents in the area of Bradman Street, Clarendon Vale.
These related to a gathering of people allegedly hooning and committing other disorderly acts including burnouts and setting off fireworks over several hours.
Police said multiple officers were called to the scene as the behaviour escalated, with items including bricks and fireworks thrown at officers, and the vehicle belonging to one of the alleged offenders was set alight.
Four police vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported, and the gathering of people dispersed around midnight.
Inspector Dean McMahon said investigations into the event were continuing.
"This type of behaviour is unacceptable in our communities. It is fortunate that no one was injured, including our officers whose safety was at risk last night," said Inspector Dean McMahon.
"Investigations are ongoing, and offenders can expect to be charged for their criminal behaviour.
"From a Tasmania perspective this type of incident is rare. Tasmania Police will not tolerate such behaviour and is committed to hold people who engaged in such activities to account."
Anybody with information can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Tasmania. This can be done online at crimestopperstas.com.au, or by phoning 1800 333 000.
