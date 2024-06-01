Council to meet with community after complaints of bad behaviour by homeless

Council workers, charity workers and Tasmania Police officers are set to meet with a group of aggrieved members of the public to address alleged antisocial acts committed by nearby homeless people.
The group, living and working around Frederick Street and Charles Street, attended the City of Launceston council meeting on May 30 to share their concerns.
Branch manager at Lawrence and Hanson Jason Brown said he was frequently greeted by people consuming alcohol and illegal substances when he arrived at work in the morning.
"It's not a good look, and it's not safe for locals," Mr Brown said.
Regional manager at Coles John Carrington said the issue had got to the point that security guards had to be posted at the Charles Street supermarket.
"We have team members within the store that are actually too nervous to start working in the morning and are now requesting transfers to other stores in the area," Mr Carrignton said.
"This obviously affects our sales but also affects the ability of the local community to shop.
"We're actually looking, at the moment, as to whether we shut that store at seven o'clock at night."
Others complained about "loud, obnoxious foul language", used needles scattered near premises and even cases of people defecating near their properties.
City of Launceston council acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt said the council had taken the public's concerns on board.
"We will convene a meeting between the council, Tasmania Police, City Mission and business owners to discuss this issue and what can be done to address it," Mr Eberhardt said.
Many members of the group attending the council meeting singled out nearby City Mission as the source of their woes, as the charity operates several support services out of a building on Frederick Street.
However, City Mission chief executive officer Stephen Brown said the antisocial behaviour was not entirely caused by the group of people who accessed its services.
Mr Brown said the charity worked with its clients to change their behaviour, but it was unable to do so for the other group.
"We always challenge people who use our services to change any behaviours that are barriers to them improving their current circumstances," he said.
"Recent conversations with other business owners reveal that some of those attempts have not had the impact we would expect.
"We have also had conversations about people who we don't know and therefore have minimal opportunity to challenge their behaviour."
Mr Brown said the majority of those who engaged with City Mission were well-behaved, rather it was a few individuals who were having a "significant impact" on those around them.
He said the charity would "redouble its efforts" and re-engage with all relevant stakeholders, including the nearby business owners.
For their part, a Tasmania Police spokesperson said officers were aware of the ongoing issue, and urged residents to report any criminal behaviour.
"We will continue to target anti-social behaviour and where appropriate, necessary and authorised by law, we will lay charges," the spokesperson said.
"Police are committed to protecting the community and local businesses with the aim of making our public spaces safer for everyone.
"We need the community's help to get the message to those people that choose to do the wrong thing - anti-social and unlawful behaviours will not be tolerated."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.