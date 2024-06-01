The Examiner
Council to meet with community after complaints of bad behaviour by homeless

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 2 2024 - 5:30am
A tent pitched in Princes Square in 2023, near where many of the concerned members of the public live and work. File picture by Charmaine Manuel
Council workers, charity workers and Tasmania Police officers are set to meet with a group of aggrieved members of the public to address alleged antisocial acts committed by nearby homeless people.

Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

