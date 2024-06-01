Government-supported 'Wool School' at Campbell Town will 'tap into Tasmania'

The state government says it is standing by a commitment to invest in a $1.5 million "Wool School" at the Campbell Town Showgrounds.
The new facility will be built by the Midlands Agricultural Association, and feature six shearing stands and enough space for 500 sheep ready to be sheared.
MAA president Rob Calvert said the facility would be a vital asset and set up the state's wool industry for long-term sustainability.
"We produce the best wool in the country, and by default that's the best quality wool in the world," he said.
"The shearing and wool handling industry is critical to that.
"We need to make sure we're harvesting wool in a safe manner. Safe on the shearers, safe on the staff, safe on the sheep as well.
"This facility will enable us to train shearers and handlers in a controlled environment."
Mr Calvert said the new facility would complement existing on-farm training and allow trainees to slow down and hone their craft in what was otherwise a fast-paced work environment.
He said the push to recruit and train more shearers locally came as the industry faced multiple challenges, including a shrinking and aging workforce.
"We've had to bring shearers into Tasmania to get the job done," Mr Calvert said.
"We don't have enough workforce here in Tasmania, and we have an aging workforce unfortunately, now. So this is about tapping into Tasmania."
Primary Industries Minister Jane Howlett said the investment would help build capacity in the state's agriculture sector.
"It gives our young farmers a chance to get into the industry and do what they love, come to an innovation hub, learn about wool, learn about shearing, and provide them with the skills to stay here in Tasmania," Ms Howlett said.
"This is in the center of Tasmania, where our wall industry is so very important."
Skills and Training Minister Felix Ellis said the facility would also act as a competition venue.
"The new Centre ... will allow Tasmania to host national shearing competitions as a showcase for regional Tasmania and a mechanism to attract new shearers," he said.
