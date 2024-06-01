Dachshund becomes back-to-back race winner at Campbell Town Show

After yesterday's extreme weather failed to put a stop to the Campbell Town Show, conditions cleared just in time for one of its largest drawcards.
As working dogs mustered sheep and competed in high jump, more than a dozen dachshunds lined up for the prestigious Running of the Weiners.
The event took on a three-stage format, with race winners advancing to the second round and then the finals.
Having placed first in 2023, two-year-old dachshund Gatsby achieved back-to-back victories by winning the competition once again.
His family first raced him in the event last year "for a bit of fun" after other dog owners commented on his speed.
The long-haired's performance this time around was initially a little rocky, with owner Jules Lee admitting he got through "by the skin of his teeth".
"I actually didn't think we were going to win because in the first heat, he didn't know where I was," she said.
That all changed come the finals, where Gatsby bolted straight for the finish line. Ms Lee attributed the win to the canine's love of balls.
"There's a lot of daxies that don't, they're quite happy just to bum around with people. But he is completely ball mad," she said.
Being based in Hobart, a returning race wasn't originally in the cards for the reigning champion.
The opportunity arose when a family trip to Devonport coincided with the 186th Campbell Town Show.
For his efforts, the dachshund took home a trophy, a medal and charcoal tablets, along with some new balls from his owners.
"I reckon we'll be back, see if somebody can beat him," Ms Lee laughed.
