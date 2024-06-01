The Examinersport
The Examiner
'Really special': Hawks champion celebrated after reaching milestone

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
June 1 2024 - 6:30pm
Tessa Coote celebrated game 100 as a Northern Hawks player with a cake. Picture by Ben Hann
Tessa Coote celebrated game 100 as a Northern Hawks player with a cake. Picture by Ben Hann

It was a day filled with emotions, flowers, family, cake and a resounding Northern Hawks win for 100-gamer Tessa Coote.

