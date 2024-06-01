'Really special': Hawks champion celebrated after reaching milestone

It was a day filled with emotions, flowers, family, cake and a resounding Northern Hawks win for 100-gamer Tessa Coote.
The Hawks co-captain was at her consistent and obdurate best for the Tasmanian Netball League two-time reigning premiers as they swept aside Devon 80-39.
With her proud family watching on, Coote shared the court with her sister Lydia and pretty much had a smile on her face from the first whistle to the last.
"They've made me feel really special," Coote said.
"The girls did something really special when I walked into the changerooms today, which was really awesome and I got a bit emotional, but I've just really enjoyed my time here and I've just loved it."
That something special was a banner which had an acrostic poem of her name, before Devon handed Coote her flowers, quite literally.
But last of all was an "amazing cake" in the shape of 100.
And while the day could not have turned out much better for the Hawks star, she said that were it not for an earlier injury, she could have been sharing the milestone with Lydia.
"But just to be able to play with her is the best, she's my main driver and my inspiration," she continued.
Asked to reflect on what her highlights have been to date, Coote pointed to some obvious milestones, but said it was her relationships which she has built that bring her the most joy.
"The premierships have obviously been really special, but just the friendships as well along the way.
"These girls are my best friends and we'll be best friends forever, so that's a huge thing, and I thought my netball career was over coming into Hawks after I got dropped from [Cavaliers].
"The Hawks coach at the time Kellie Woolnough gave me a call and gave me a second chance and I feel like I've just improved so much since being here."
Asked what keeps her going having already achieved so much in the sport, Coote's reasoning was simple.
"The girls, they're very competitive and have the want to win, which really drives you as well, but also Lydia, who is just such a competitive person and such a driver, and she got me playing State League in the first place."
It was a familiarly dominant display at the Silverdome from the Hawks, as they put the foot down in the first half.
Conceding just eight goals in the second quarter, the hosts had pretty much confirmed the win by the main break as they led 45-18.
In Hobart, Cavaliers overcame a tight first quarter against South East Suns to cruise home 61-36.
Leading by just four goals at the first break, the visitors extended their lead to 12 by half-time.
From there, they took control, with Hayley McDougall outscoring the Suns as she finished with 42 individual goals, while Sophie Blackberry and Zoe Claridge chipped in with 15 and four apiece.
