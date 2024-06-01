Tim Rogers dazzles The Royal Oak crowd

Actor, musician and national treasure Tim Rogers gave a soulful solo performance to a receptive crowd in attendance at the iconic Royal Oak on Thursday, May 30.
Tasmanian artist Lasca Dry delivered the goods as a very worthy support act for the evening.
Before Rogers took the stage, Royal Oak owner Wendy Robbins kindly put the kettle on for tea as the singer-songwriter sat down at a table and gathered his thoughts.
In the pre-show interview Rogers said he and his wife fell in love with Tasmania "a couple of years ago" and ended up living in Hobart for four months.
"My wife (a choreographer) was looking for a location for her ballet and it was a very special time," Rogers said.
The singer-songwriter, best known as the front man of beloved Australian band You Am I and currently touring as the Hard- Ons' singer had just flown back from to Australia from a tour in Japan, where he described the fans there as "fanatical".
So what was it like playing in a quieter, more regional town?
"I just came back from Tokyo and then this morning being here [Launceston] it was great to find a good bookshop and a great record shop (Avenue Records)," Rogers said.
"I found a book I have been looking for, for 15 years and a record I have been looking for for 20 years."
The book was The Sound of the City: The Rise of Rock and Roll, authored by late British radio presenter and DJ Charlie Gillet.
"In the late 60s and early 70s he introduced a whole lot of English kids to early rock and roll and doo-wop rhythm and blues and Elvis Costello was a really big fan," Rogers said.
"And the record I found was by folk singer, Willis Alan Ramsey that he wrote in 1972."
Rogers said he had "undoubtedly" written a song or two about Tasmania over his 35-year career.
"I try and write prose or songs when I'm not behind a wheel or on stage and I think it's a really good hobby to have let alone a profession," he said.
"Just to play with words to work with imagery and my daughter is a songwriter and we talk about songwriting quite a bit.
"I think it's important to write for every good one to write 20 bad ones and just just have fun with word play and chord structures and just listen to other people's music as much as you can."
The singer mentioned his admiration for Tasmanian producer Jethro Pickett and Tasmanian artists Cathy Diver and Ben Salter.
