Judges go barmy for Tasmanian salami, and the inevitable council rate rise

Tasmanian wallaby salami received international glory when judges at the world's largest meat competition awarded it a gold medal 20 years ago.
The lean, native pepper-flavoured cured sausage produced by Black Forest Smallgoods' Thomas Beuke was awarded a gold medal by judges at the German Meat Industry Awards in Frankfurt.
Another wallaby product made by Mr Beuke - a king loin, similar to ham - also won gold.
Speaking with The Examiner's Danielle Blewett after his victory, Mr Beuke said he felt "very, very privileged" by the double medal.
"These are the most prestigious awards in the industry. The awards are where smallgoods are refined and they attract entries from Japan, Russia and even Brazil as well as the usual European contenders like Poland and Italy," he said.
The trio of judges assessed the entries - 1110 in all - across a range of criteria, including the balance of flavour, authenticity of the product, colour, the speckling of fat, smell and how well the meat sliced.
"You have to be careful not to go overboard with the extra flavours, so the meat did not lose its true flavour and was not over-spiced," Mr Beuke said.
A German national, Mr Beuke emigrated to Australia when he was 18, and founded the Invermay meat business in 2001.
It's said that nothing in life is certain but death and taxes, however annual council rate rises could be added to that list.
Ian Pattie wrote on June 2, 2004 that Launceston residents were set to receive a 3.5 per cent increase on their council rates - which worked out at $40 per year - in the upcoming council budget.
This was half the amount initially forecast by council officers, who calculated a seven per cent rise was necessary to fund the city's capital works program.
Consequently $12 million was cut from the capital works budget, and $2 million was set to be borrowed - a "minimal" debt according to then-general manager Chris Brooks.
The remarks came after claims by Alderman Graeme Beams that the council was living too far beyond its means.
"The $2 million is for some capital works projects we need to do," Mr Brooks said.
