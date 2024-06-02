The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Judges go barmy for Tasmanian salami, and the inevitable council rate rise

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 2 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Forest Smallgoods owner Thomas Beuke wowed judges at the German Meat Industry Awards with his Tasmanian wallaby salami. Picture by Will Swan
Black Forest Smallgoods owner Thomas Beuke wowed judges at the German Meat Industry Awards with his Tasmanian wallaby salami. Picture by Will Swan

Judges go barmy for Tassie salami

Tasmanian wallaby salami received international glory when judges at the world's largest meat competition awarded it a gold medal 20 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.