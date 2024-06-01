Takayna forest protest enters ninth day with renewed calls to end logging

Protests in Takayna forests have entered their ninth day as the community rallies to defend remnant forest habitat at the confluence of the Arthur and Frankland rivers.
Logging has flattened an area of riverside forest that is home to endangered Wedge-tailed Eagles, White-bellied Sea Eagles, Azure Kingfishers, Tasmanian Devils, and Spotted-tailed Quolls.
Bob Brown Foundation (BBF) has recorded the presence of a Tasmanian Masked Owl in this remnant forest refuge.
Bob Brown Foundation campaigner Scott Jordan said the group had alerted the authorities, but logging operations were poised to continue.
"We have written to the Premier and Forestry Tasmania to alert them to the confirmed presence of the masked owl and to urge them to stop this reckless destruction of vital habitat immediately," Mr Jordan said.
"Premier Rockliff has the power to protect this forest's threatened and endangered species. What remains to be seen is whether he has the courage and integrity to do so."
Sandra van den Berg, a teacher's aide, is currently attached to a roadblock to prevent the destruction of these forests.
"I have taken action this morning because native forest logging must end. I want my kids and grandkids to be able to see these places and these animals," Mrs van den Berg said.
Kirsha Kaechele, an artist and curator at Tasmania's Museum of New and Old Art (MONA), has joined the forest defenders to witness activities at the logging coupe in Tarkine.
A group including Ms Kaechele, Mr Jordan and other BBF representatives were given access to the site by logging contractors.
BBF campaign manager Jenny Weber said there was no end in sight for logging activities, with the felled trees being shipped around the world.
"We learned that the notorious Borneo logging company Ta Ann Tasmania (TAT) is receiving conflict-source timber from this destroyed wildlife refuge of Takayna, and 60 per cent of the wood from this logging is going to woodchips," Ms Weber said.
"I asked the contracting logging company representative today to stop the logging; they will not. We remain steadfast in defending this critically important wildlife refuge in Takayna as long as Premier Rockliff refuses to protect the forests.
"The continued destruction of native forests is wilfully ignoring international scientific evidence that native forests are critically important for preventing global heating and wildlife extinctions.
"Witnessing the destruction of this critical habitat refuge today reinforces our stance that all native forest logging must end now and immediate transition to plantations must be completed."
Influential Tasmanian engineer Graeme Elphinstone's wife, Sylvia Elphinstone, also visited Takayna's forests, and Bob Brown has agreed to a request to have dinner with Mr Elphinstone.
Meanwhile, Ta Ann released a statement May 31 sating "claims in the media and social media on Thursday (May 30) by BBF about the company's operations are wrong".
TAT's general manager Robert Yong said "TAT was not involved in any logging operations, did not export woodchips and only accepted logs from forests previously agreed by the conservation movement as production forests".
