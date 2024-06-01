A new exhibition looks back at ceramics with an eye on its present 'revival'

Anna Grigson had much to contend with in curating her latest exhibition - it was "meant to do a lot of things."
Not the least of which was provide cohesive insight into the 60-year history of the country's premier ceramics journal and its almost unquantifiable impact on an art form now experiencing a Renaissance.
"It was quite a task to sum up six decades, the thousands and thousands of artists involved during that time, and the progression the journal inspired," Ms Grigson said.
"I think we achieved it by not lingering on the past but looking at the present."
Now showing at Design Tasmania, Sixty: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022, a major touring exhibition, has arrived with works from 22 of Australia's most-acclaimed ceramic artists in tow.
Focusing on the six decades of The Journal of Australian Ceramics - a print publication that has continually documented the artform in Australia across 176 issues and close to 20,000 pages - the exhibition is a survey that, remarkably, has more of a contemporary eye than a historical.
"We didn't want it to be a record of the artists that have been involved," Ms Grigson said.
"We wanted to present the current state of contemporary ceramics because history is evident in that."'
The ceramic artists were selected as contemporary representatives - as well as of those who came before - and for their strong and enduring connections to the journal.
The artists in the show include the likes of Glenn Barkley, Susan Frost, Ben Richardson, Jane Sawyer, Yul Scarf, Vipoo Srivilasa, Kenji Uranishi, Gerry Wedd and more.
Showcasing a cross-section of techniques and aesthetic styles, the exhibition is filled with ceramics that diverge in their focus on form and function.
Sixty is guest-curated by Ms Grigson - the founder and director of Sydney ceramics gallery Sabbia - and Lisa Cahill, the artistic director of the Australian Design Centre, which is presenting the show alongside The Australian Ceramics Association.
The exhibition is in the middle of a 17-art-centre-tour across Australia, which began in 2022 and ends in 2026, and is a celebration of the "significant occasion" for the country's ceramics community.
"The burgeoning interest in ceramic art is recognition of the accomplishments of Australia's ceramic artists and potters and the journal and its contributors have played a key role in this revival," said Ms Cahill.
Sixty: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022 the exhibition is showing now at Design Tasmania until July 22.
