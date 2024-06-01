Imports light up NPL clashes as Ponce and Swaby inspire welcome results

Instead it was the unbeaten, third-placed Strikers who established a four-goal cushion by the break en route to a 6-1 win. Veteran defender Kieran Mulraney bundled home the opener, striker Declan Zasadny tapped in a brace and former Northern Ranger Nick Lanau-Atkinson marked his return to Launceston with a stunning curler into the top corner. Lanau-Atkinson stroked home a second soon after the break before Luke Warrener claimed some consolation for United, strolling forward from centre-back to calmly slot home.