Imports light up NPL clashes as Ponce and Swaby inspire welcome results

Eye-catching goals from import strikers Emanuel Ponce and Thierry Swaby set up two excellent results for Launceston teams in NPL Tasmania on Saturday.
Ponce's stunning strike was the highlight of a 4-3 win for Riverside while Swaby continued his hot streak to earn City a valuable 1-1 draw against unbeaten Glenorchy.
Hailing from Chile and England respectively, the two no.23s have lit up their respective clubs with a series of thrilling contributions this season.
Ponce scored twice as Olympic recorded their second win of the season but it was his second which sparked mass hysteria, catching the keeper off his line from long range before leading the wild celebrations with injured fellow import Adrian Anthony.
Coming just a couple of weeks after losing to the same opponents in the Lakoseljac Cup semi-final, Riverside's win delighted their coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"What a game," he said.
"It's been a long time coming and it was good to come against Kingborough because we felt we had something to say to them, they're a great team and well managed.
"My players were outstanding."
Asked if it was his best result at Riverside, the Portuguese coach said: "So far. It would be amazing if we could keep doing that."
With a team featuring two 16-year-olds, Toby Harrop and Henry Routley, Riverside enjoyed a dream first half and could have been further ahead than two goals.
Harrop marked his first NPL start with a goal just four minutes in, smashing home from Arpan Rai's corner, and Ponce doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the half hour after Henry Cook was flattened by Eli Luttmer.
Ponce and Austin Marshall squandered other presentable chances and Rai clipped the woodwork with a free-kick but Olympic were indebted to keeper Dan Nash who returned from suspension to make several excellent saves, most notably from another former City player, Noah Mies.
Kobe Kemp reduced the arrears from the penalty spot after Alfred Hess was tripped by Max Reissig before Ponce's wonder goal looked like giving Olympic the points.
Mies had other ideas, rifling home from the edge of the box and even when substitute Will Coert restored a two-goal advantage, Otto Schwarz wasted little time cutting it in half again.
Across town, City edged a point closer to Kingborough thanks to Swaby's timely strike.
Knights had led since the 39th minute through Riley Dillon's tidy finish but Swaby earned his side a point by pouncing on keeper Angus Burdon, converting from a wide angle and also setting off some welcome celebrations, unleashing the archer towards the City home support.
Launceston United endured a frustrating day of statewide action as their teams went down in contrasting fashion to Devonport at Birch Avenue.
United were squeezed out of a five-goal Women's Super League thriller on Friday night before suffering another NPL Tasmania thumping on Saturday.
Having lost 4-0, 5-0 and 6-0 in their previous three games, Lino Sciulli's side never looked capable of repeating their stunning performance in the same fixture two months earlier when they raced into a 4-0 lead, only to lose 6-4.
Instead it was the unbeaten, third-placed Strikers who established a four-goal cushion by the break en route to a 6-1 win. Veteran defender Kieran Mulraney bundled home the opener, striker Declan Zasadny tapped in a brace and former Northern Ranger Nick Lanau-Atkinson marked his return to Launceston with a stunning curler into the top corner. Lanau-Atkinson stroked home a second soon after the break before Luke Warrener claimed some consolation for United, strolling forward from centre-back to calmly slot home.
Dairai Mahachi completed the rout for Strikers in stoppage time after teammate Charles Bidwell had been sent off.
United's women saw runaway leaders Devonport continue their stunning start to the season with a 3-2 victory.
Lucy Smith gave United the perfect start with an opportunistic opener just 10 minutes in.
Strikers took just a couple of minutes to get back on level terms as Georgia King's corner went straight in with Abbie White putting them in front with a well-crafted goal on the half hour.
Taking advantage of a second-half breeze, United equalised on 55 minutes with another long-range strike from the free-scoring Smith but Strikers' winner came midway through the half when keeper Melissa Coggins was unable to keep out another King cross.
"Very disappointed obviously," United coach Nick Rawlinson said.
"We came out with new vigour in the second half and controlled the game for the large part. Disappointed with how close we got (but) extremely proud of the effort the girls put in."
Riverside again went agonisingly close to more WSL points before also losing 3-2 to a Kingborough side which led for just one minute of the 90.
A new formation worked wonders for Olympic as the team built around former coach Lucy Johns.
Playing as sweeper five metres behind a back four, the usual midfield general was able to use her strengths of reading play, breaking up attacks and sending searching diagonals out to wingers Charley Read and Mia Findlay.
And despite being the furthest back player, Johns even claimed the hosts' 16th-minute opener, volleying in with her weaker left foot after Findlay flicked on Read's corner.
It took an even better volley to haul the Lions level, Hannah Walsh firing home from the edge of the box.
A trademark Meg Connolly steal, run and finish regained the lead soon after the break but Walsh's second equaliser followed within a minute and the experienced Dani Kannegiesser kept cool in the 90th minute to tap in the winner.
Riverside coach Chris Rademacher continued to find plenty of positives as his team gets closer to its first statewide win.
"It's frustrating but it is what it is," he said. "We achieved what we wanted to achieve: we had scoring opportunities, we got a couple of goals past a team running pretty hot at the moment and we had an opportunity not just to get a draw but to win it.
"The girls worked hard and did immensely well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.