Doctor shortage at the Launceston General Hospital

A dearth of senior doctors at the Launceston General Hospital is making it difficult to recruit and retain junior doctors, according to the AMA state president, who says urgent action to address the issue is needed.
It is understood that at least half of all registrar positions at the LGH are currently vacant.
As a training hospital, the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) employs medical registrars, who train student doctors while also undertaking their own specialist training.
They are an important part of medical department teams, working alongside junior and resident doctors, doctors in formal training, and specialists.
Australian Medical Association state president Michael Lumsden-Steel said recruiting senior doctors was an important part of making the LGH an attractive training hospital to junior doctors.
Dr Lumsden-Steel said strategies to keep Tasmanian graduate junior doctors in the state were needed, as well as incentives to make sure they returned after specialist training interstate.
He said a key part of this was to provide the experienced senior and specialist doctors to manage and provide mentorship to health teams and students.
Dr Lumsden-Steel said strategies to keep Tasmanian graduate junior doctors in the state were needed, as well as incentives to make sure they returned after specialist training interstate.
He said a key part of this was to provide the experienced senior and specialist doctors to manage and provide mentorship to health teams and students.
"In Launceston, we haven't been able to attract and retain our doctors in training for very long," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
"They work for a year or two then they leave Launceston for training elsewhere, either interstate or in Hobart.
"It means we have to rely heavily on locums, and recruiting doctors from overseas, to fill those spots, which puts a lot of pressure on the system."
Dr Lumsden-Steel said recent improvements to improve the doctor pay gaps between Tasmanian and mainland medical services would help, but more was needed.
"We are not the highest player in recruitment, but we are no longer the worst, and that removes one of the big disincentives to not stay in Tasmania," he said.
"Moving forward we need to rebuild the workplace culture.
"A team that is working better, communicates better, and cares for patients better.
"We need a critical workforce footprint which provides excellent training and means doctors are more likely to stay in Tasmania, or if they leave, they are more likely to come back."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said significant changes to improve culture at the LGH had been made in recent years.
He said $53 million would nearly double the LGH emergency department, which was part of a 10-year $580 million infrastructure plan.
"We expect all our hospitals around the state to have the highest possible standards to ensure our staff feel happy and supported, and our patients receive the healthcare they expect and deserve," Mr Barnett said.
He said incentives such as nursing and midwifery relocation payments and scholarships, and GP HECS payments, would assist recruitment.
Advertised job positions for the LGH include a general surgery fellow, ears, nose and throat, plastics and surgical and anaesthesia registrars, and multiple urology and emergency department registrars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.