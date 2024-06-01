The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Liquid G: Legana man warned to ditch his old associates

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 2 2024 - 9:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Court.
Launceston Magistrates Court.

A Legana man pleaded guilty to possession of the dangerous drug Liquid G and multiple offences, including attempted burglary, trespass, stealing and firearm possession, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.