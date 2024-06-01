Liquid G: Legana man warned to ditch his old associates

A Legana man pleaded guilty to possession of the dangerous drug Liquid G and multiple offences, including attempted burglary, trespass, stealing and firearm possession, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Joshua James Strange, 28, of Legana, was in custody when he pleaded guilty.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole outlined a spree of offences committed between March 31 and April 16.
He said that police intercepted a vehicle on Henry Street, and after a drug detection dog screened a passenger, a search was done.
It found ice pipes and two vials of Liquid G, also known as GHB.
Police alleged they found cannabis, Liquid G, a homemade firearm under the driver's seat and 22 rounds of ammunition.
He told police he used Liquid G daily and had used two millimetres the day before.
Mr Strange told police that he had the firearm because he was in trouble with a few people. A friend had given it to him three days earlier, along with the ammunition.
Police interrogated his mobile phone, finding he had talked to associates about numerous burglaries.
A subsequent search at his Legana home found CCTV cameras that had been stolen from Legana's car wash.
The court heard that the CCTV cameras worth $1500 were stolen on April 7.
A significant number of tools were stolen from a vehicle at Churchill Park.
In an interview, Strange told police that he had been in a stolen blue Mazda Bravo when associates broke into a service station in West Launceston.
They used an angle grinder to cut off a padlock but caused $5000 worth of damage to windows.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Strange cooperated with police and allowed them to go through his mobile phone.
This led to more charges and police were able to search his home, she said.
Ms Flanagan said that Strange had reconnected with old associates, which led him to recommit offences, but said he realised he needed to "cut ties altogether".
He had been in custody since April 15.
In sentencing, magistrate Ken Stanton said Strange had a long history of similar offending.
He said that he could not agree with Ms Flanagan that a suspended sentence and community correction order would be sufficient punishment.
"I agree with the imposition of a prison sentence but do not agree that any part should be suspended," Mr Stanton said.
He warned Strange that if he engaged with people who would lead him down the wrong path, he should expect to spend time in prison.
He sentenced him to four months in jail and ordered that he undergo a community correction order upon release.
