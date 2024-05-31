No further penalty after contempt of court case reheard by different magistrate

A 21-year-old man sentenced last year to two months in jail for causing a lift to become inoperable at the Launceston Magistrates Court had his case reheard on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Lonewolf Brent Shayne Mansell of Invermay was found guilty of contempt of court by magistrate Evan Hughes last year after he kicked a lift door when his bail application was refused.
However, after an appeal, Chief Justice Alan Blow set aside the sentence and remitted the case back to the magistrates' court for another magistrate to hear.
Mansell pleaded guilty to contempt of court on September 6, 2023, in front of magistrate Ken Stanton.
Police prosecutor Lauren Binns said the contempt arose when Mansell's bail application was refused.
He left the court, and four loud bangs emanated from the corridor beside the court.
Ms Binns said the kick made the lift door inoperable. Mansell and two security officers were exposed to a security risk because they were stuck in the lift, and court matters were delayed.
Ms Binns said that Mr Hughes immediately charged Mansell with contempt of court, saying that he had wilfully misbehaved before the court and wilfully interrupted the proceedings by striking the lift doors to the secure area of the court, causing the lift to become inoperable.
Later in the day, Mansell apologised to the court but was sentenced to two months in jail.
"I shouldn't have reacted like that, and I'm very sorry I struck the elevator, causing it to break down," he said.
"I know I overstepped the line."
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said Mansell's crime came in the context of a person who grew up with significant trauma, including being present when his father died.
She said he turned to illicit substances, which contributed to a four-and-a-half-year period of offending from 2020.
Ms Goss said Mansell was the youngest offender held at the Launceston Reception Prison, which led to him being stood over by other detainees.
She said the kick to the lift was the result of frustration and was not his intention to cause the lift to become inoperable.
"It was a wilful act of dysregulated emotion," she said.
"It was the expression of disappointment to a decision to refuse bail by a young person who was vulnerable and who was struggling emotionally."
The court heard that the damage to the property was subject to a separate charge.
Mansell had already served the two-month sentence but was in custody serving a separate sentence.
In sentencing, magistrate Ken Stanton said that if he had been hearing the case, he would not have sentenced Mansell to two months' jail.
He said that a court's response to a defendant's expression of frustration regarding the refusal of bail had to be measured.
"I can indicate that if I was dealing with the matter, I would not have imposed a sentence of imprisonment," he said.
Mr Stanton said, given that the time had been served, that it was appropriate to convict and discharge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.