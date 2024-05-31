'Damaging winds': Weather sends SES responds to 68 requests for assistance

Tasmania State Emergency Service (SES) crews have responded to multiple requests for assistance today as damaging winds continue to impact the state.
The SES has reported - as of 3.50pm on May 31, 68 requests for assistance coming in from across the state, with 15 in Northern Region, 28 in Northwest Region and 23 in Southern Region.
"So far today, the dedicated volunteers of Tasmania SES have responded to 68 requests for assistance relating to storm damage,"
"There has also been reports of fallen trees and powerlines which have impacted road access."
A severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology remains in place with damaging winds expected to ease later this afternoon and evening.
"With damaging winds continuing it's important that people keep up to date with the weather forecast and warnings and be prepared to keep safe," said Mick Lowe, Tasmania SES Executive Director.
"If you're driving on the roads, slow down, and be alert for fallen trees, hazards and debris."
More to come.
