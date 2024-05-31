Crowds flock to shearing competition at Campbell Town Show

The Campbell Town Show is back for 2024, with dozens of events kicking off on Friday.
The dreary weather failed to dissuade hundreds of locals and visitors from attending as one exhibit lead the rest in popularity.
Always a fan favourite, the shearing and wool handling competition saw competitors go head-to-head as they prepared fleeces in record time.
While the shearers may get the most attention, each entrant is comprised of two team members, with the other responsible for the fleece.
Cally Spangler took on the important role of wool handler for the event, which may be a more complicated job than you'd expect.
"Basically, the job of the wool handler is to keep the wool away from the shearer," she said.
"You've got to get the crutch out, so everything's that's in that area, the locks and the shank, any dags.
"And then you've got to pick the fleece and throw it out."
Wool handlers then roll up their clean fleece to check its underside before putting it away and cleaning their areas in preparation for the next sheep.
Although the crowd of people that gathered for the competition may have been more focused on the fleecer, Ms Spangler said the cleanliness of the wool was the largest element in the judging.
"Our job is to keep the wool from being contaminated," she said.
"We want to keep every different piece of wool, the belly, the fleece, the locks, all seperate and not get mixed together.
"You can go faster when everything's laid out and you don't need to lift and move things to uncover bits.
"Also it means you don't miss things. If everything's laid out, nothing's hiding or tucked away so any flaw that's in the fleece, you can see it and you can remove it easily."
As a wool classer by day, Ms Spangler said shearing sheep in a competition format differed from how it would be done on a farm.
"You've only got one shearer. When you're in the sheds, you can have anywhere from two to 10 that you're looking after," she said.
"So we don't normally look after one and do everything all at once."
