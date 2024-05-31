Prescription medicines from supermarket vending machines: Thoughts?

Allowing sick Tasmanians to collect prescription medicines from supermarket vending machines would improve access to healthcare, doctors say.
Medical professionals argue that dispensing drugs from vending machines, and allowing chemists to open-up in supermarkets and smaller medical centres could also make healthcare cheaper.
Other western countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States already allow medications to be dispensed from machines, and also allow pharmacies or chemists to operate within supermarkets.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is keen to explore alternative and contemporary options for dispensing prescription medications.
But any change would require current laws and restrictions on chemist locations to be scrapped.
Under current law a new pharmacy can be approved if it is located 10 or more kilometres from the closest pharmacy, but it can also be approved within 1.5 kilometres from another pharmacy if it also sits within 500 metres of a supermarket.
The laws also restrict chemists in shopping centres and smaller medical centres.
Australian Medical Association president Professor Steve Robson said current pharmacy ownership and location laws are anti-competitive and restrict patient access to medicines and healthcare services.
He said rules preventing chemists from offering discounts on prescription medications were misguided, and community pharmacies should be allowed to discount as much as they like.
"The laws mean Tasmanians pay more for medicines than they need to, and they do not guarantee supply or safety for patients," Professor Robson said.
"We are in a cost-of-living crisis and everyone needs cheaper medicines and more competition."
Up to 73 per cent of the pharmacy sector is owned by four operators.
The AMA, in its submission to the Productivity Commission's National Competition Policy Analysis, said improving competition in the pharmacy sector and scrapping location laws should have happened years ago.
They quoted a Productivity Commission report that said the laws were "clearly more about protecting the vested interests of incumbent pharmacists than about promoting consumers' interests and maximising benefits for society as a whole".
"One of the significant disadvantages of the ownership rules is that they prevent pharmacies from being owned by health services seeking to serve their communities," the AMA said.
"The current rules make it particularly difficult for a pharmacy to be opened in a medical centre, despite the increased access this would provide for patients and the increased opportunities for collaboration it would create within the centre."
AMA said contemporary dispensing of medicines via vending machines and supermarket chemists should also be looked at.
"Supermarket pharmacies could operate with a supermarket owning a chain of pharmacies and employing pharmacists to run them, or through a strategic alliance, where a pharmacy chain has smaller versions of its stores inside a supermarket," it said.
"Supermarket pharmacies in the UK have been demonstrated to lower prices of medicines while providing higher-quality advice to patients receiving their medicine than is provided in community pharmacies."
