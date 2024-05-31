The Examiner
After 151 years the Royal Launceston Show will not run this year

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated May 31 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:20pm
The Royal Launceston Show in 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Royal Launceston Show in 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs

After 151 years, the annual Royal Launceston Show will not run in 2024, following two years of unsustainable financial losses.

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

