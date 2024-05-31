After 151 years the Royal Launceston Show will not run this year

After 151 years, the annual Royal Launceston Show will not run in 2024, following two years of unsustainable financial losses.
A spokesperson from The Royal National and Agricultural Pastoral Society determined that the show had been suspended for the 2024 Tasmanian show season.
"This decision has not been made easily," the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson said that, given the show's history, the board of directors had decided to reassess the current business format.
"This will include a total restructuring of the existing organization so that it becomes a more current and relevant event showing the best of Tasmanian agricultural livestock and produce," the spokesperson said.
"Our Society wishes to thank all those people and entities who have supported the Royal Launceston Show during our tenure at both the Inveresk Precinct and at Quercus Park.
"We hope that you all continue to be a part of one of northern Tasmania's most popular events upon its return."
Community consultation will go ahead in the coming months to develop strategies to reestablish the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.