FootyHQ: Plenty happening in massive week

It's The Examiner's sports reporter Josh Partridge here with another edition of FootyHQ.
Well, it's been a big week already and there's certainly more coming with the NTFAW representative clash against the NWFL and NTFA's annual Aboriginal match on Sunday.
My colleagues Ben Hann and Brian Allen have been previewing those extensively, while on the North-West Coast - there's been celebrations as Geordie Payne was drafted to North Melbourne.
Picked up in the mid-season draft, the Wynyard product who plays TSL for North Launceston joins Colby McKercher and Hugh Greenwood as Tasmanians at the Kangaroos.
Elsewhere in the TSL, Launceston look set to be without their co-captain Brodie Palfreyman for the foreseeable future.
The esteemed midfielder will face the tribunal next week following what is understood to be a serious incident against Kingborough.
