Severe weather to ease after 'vigorous' cold front hits Tasmania

Tasmanians braced themselves for brutal wind and rain on Friday after the state was issued with a severe weather warning.
Gusts exceeding 100 kilometres an hour were forecast on Thursday as the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) alerted the entire island to the "vigorous cold front"
Tasmania Police closed part of Salisbury Crescent in West Launceston at around 12pm today after a power line was knocked down by the extreme conditions.
A similar incident took place in Devonport shortly before 9am, with emergency services briefly closing a portion of Charles Street to clear the scene.
The BoM issued another warning today for the North Esk River, which is at risk of minor flooding.
While it's height remained steady at Nunamara Offtake and Ballroom as of 10.30am, Corra Linn has recorded a rising tendency up to 1.95 metres.
It's expected to reach the minor flood level of 2.70 metres by this evening.
The good news is that Tasmanians are likely through the worst of the rough weather as the wind is expected to ease throughout the evening.
In coastal areas, 14 locations are currently issued with gale warnings. That number will be cut in half overnight, with the remaining seven downgraded to strong wind warnings.
It's a similar story when it comes to rain, with most of Launceston's 18 millimetres having already fallen throughout the day.
While there's a chance for some early morning frost on Saturday and Sunday, the region should remain dry throughout the weekend.
The state isn't out of the woods just yet, with rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday and a 50 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday.
The city isn't likely to see more than 10mm on any of those days though, and maximum winds will be down from 50km/h to 30km/h.
The wet weather has come after an unseasonably dry May, with only 16.6mm falling prior to the last day of the month.
Although May 2023 recorded 12 days of rain (compared to nine in 2024), the most seen in one day was just 6.2mm.
