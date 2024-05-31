The Examiner
Pedestrian injured in vehicle crash on Cambridge Street

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated May 31 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 12:49pm
Police attended the scene of the crash.
Police attended the scene of the crash.

Police say a pedestrian was injured after a vehicle struck them on Cambridge Street.

