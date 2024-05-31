Pedestrian injured in vehicle crash on Cambridge Street

Police say a pedestrian was injured after a vehicle struck them on Cambridge Street.
The pedestrian reportedly sustained a leg injury.
Police attended the scene of a crash on Cambridge Street at West Launceston and worked to clear the scene so motorists could use the area.
Police say they will investigate the cause of the crash but would not confirm that the inclement weather had any bearing on the incident.
The pedestrian was transported to the Launceston General Hospital with what was reported to be a non-life threatening leg injury.
The crash involved a single vehicle and the pedestrian.
