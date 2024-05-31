'Smoking kills': World No Tobacco Day calls out the dangers of smoking

Are you a smoker? Today might be the perfect day to stop.
Created in 1987 by The Member States of the World Heath Organisation [WHO], May 31 is World No Tobacco Day - the day informs the public of the dangers of using tobacco.
The globally recognised day aimed to showcase the work the WHO is doing to fight the epidemic and what he public can do too, to protect future generations.
This year's theme is protecting children from tobacco industry interference and giving young people a platform to advocate healthy choices.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said he supported the initiative and the death rates in Tasmania are a significant strain on the healthcare system.
"Smoking kills more than 500 Tasmanians each year and places a significant strain on our healthcare system as we deal with what are often preventable conditions," Minister Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said this year's theme was "incredibly timely" after the government launched the new vaping learning package to schools across the state earlier this week.
"World No Tobacco Day is a great day to think about quitting smoking or vaping and I would encourage all Tasmanians to consider the harm smoking products have on our community," he said.
"By starting conversations about smoking and vaping we can continue to make Tasmania a happier, healthier place."
The tobacco epidemic was one of the world's leading cause of death.
According to the WHO tobacco killed half of its users who don't quit - killing more than 8 million people each year.
This figure includes 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoking.
