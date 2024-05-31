Weekly wrap: Schoolgirl nonsense from National Party Senator

G'day readers,
How about the weather we are having at the moment? I hope you are all snug, safe and well. Aaron Smith gives you the forecast.
Bridget Archer has again copped some schoolgirl type nonsense from one of her colleagues. Matt Maloney reports a Coalition senator deliberately labelled Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer with the wrong political stripe in an offhand and snide comment in a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.
Since the tragedy of the Port Arthur massacre, Australians have broadly embraced the nation's gun laws.
Duncan Bailey reports Tasmania Police are encouraging anyone with illegal or unwanted firearms or ammunition to surrender them during a mobile firearms amnesty drive this weekend.
Nick Clark reports that a magistrate has expressed dissatisfaction with Tasmania Police about the problem defence lawyers are experiencing in gaining access to an interview room to see their clients who are in custody.
Annika Rhoades reports that a Launceston non-profit is asking the state government to reimburse nearly $30,000 of stamp duty it believes it shouldn't have had to pay.
And finally, you may have heard that we are closing our Launceston printing press.
