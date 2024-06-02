Hot property: Former site of City Park Store on Tamar Street up for lease

The former site of the City Park Store - a popular takeaway stop which closed its doors last year - has been placed up for lease as office space.
The 68 Tamar Street property has undergone significant renovations since the previous tenants, who ran their business for more than 30 years, shuttered in March 2023.
The property's owners hope to lease the window-frontage site as offices, potentially with a split-tenancy over two levels.
The Tamar and Cameron Street corner office has been renovated to include a ground floor with modern kitchenette and amenities, while the first floor, at 68a, offers brand new end of trip facilities as well as kitchen and office rooms.
"The owners wanted to bring new life into this iconic site on the corner that people know as 'gateway to City Park'," said Isabelle Firth, the Elders Real Estate Launceston agent in charge of leasing the property.
"This is a site with a lot of exposure and opportunities on the corner."
After more than three decades as a takeaway corner store, the change will be a significant one for the Tamar Street premises
Being directly opposite City Park, the office-space receives a great deal of pedestrian traffic, which Ms Firth said would be perfect for an existing business or a start up.
The 169-square-metre property has been on the market for just shy of a week, but Ms Firth said interest has already been strong, with a number of inspections already undertaken.
"Even while the renovations were being carried out, people were walking in and asking what was going on," she said.
"That's an indication of the strong interest; I can't see this being on the market for long, really."
