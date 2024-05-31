Police charge Prospect man over Trevallyn vehicle fire, Legana burglary

Police have charged a 21-year-old Prospect man over a targeted vehicle fire in Trevallyn on Friday morning.
Police and emergency services were called to a street in Trevallyn about 1.30am last night after reports a car was on fire outside a private residence.
Police said the fire was extinguished and nobody was physically injured.
A vehicle was reported leaving the area at the time of the fire, and nearby police subsequently arrested the driver of that vehicle.
The driver returned a positive Oral Fluid Test, and during a search of the vehicle police located items believed to have been stolen during a burglary at Legana.
Police also found and seized quantities of ice and cannabis.
During a subsequent search of a Ravenswood property, police located further items believed to have been stolen during that Legana burglary.
Police have since charged the driver, a 21-year-old Prospect man, with unlawfully setting fire to property, motor vehicle stealing, burglarly, stealing and minor drug offences.
He was bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
