The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police charge Prospect man over Trevallyn vehicle fire, Legana burglary

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 31 2024 - 2:09pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a 21-year-old Prospect man over a targeted vehicle fire in Trevallyn on Friday morning. File picture by Paul Scambler
Police have charged a 21-year-old Prospect man over a targeted vehicle fire in Trevallyn on Friday morning. File picture by Paul Scambler

Police have charged a 21-year-old Prospect man over a targeted vehicle fire in Trevallyn on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.