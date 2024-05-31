Archibald Prize finalist is one of few Tasmanians selected in 103 years

An 'of the moment' selfie photo taken in a rare moment of light served as inspiration for a Tasmanian artist's Archibald Prize submission.
The self-portrait by Tasmanian artist Laura E Kennedy is one of 57 Archibald Prize finalists in 2024, which is Australia's famous portrait competition.
Her work is created from synthetic polymer paint pen, pencil, marker and resin on wood.
The work titled Fluroscuroreduo (diptych after Natasha Bieniek) has deep connections to another Archibald finalist Natasha Bieniek's 2012 Archibald entry, Fluoroscuro.
It consists of two small portraits which measure 7 centimetres by 5.4 centimentres.
"The rare light was perfect ... so I took some pictures using my mouse to fire the inbuilt camera as I captured the image using the Photo Booth app, followed by further editing in Adobe Photoshop," Kennedy said.
"The reason I'm name-dropping my use of technology is to illustrate how ridiculously 'of the moment' the acquisition of the source imagery was."
Two Tasmanians artists have won the Archibald Prize since it began.
Tasmanian artist Geoff Dwyer won the Archibald Prize in 2003 with his portrait of author and environmentalist Richard Flanagan.
The first Tasmanian to win was Jack Carington Smith who entered four portraits of University of Tasmania english professor and well-known poet James McAuley across Archibald history, in 1947, 1950, 1954 and his winning year 1963.
Other Tasmanian artists who have been finalists include Northern Tasmanian artists' Michael McWilliams and William Rhodes in 2016, and Amanda Davies, of Preymaydena, in 2018.
Up to 2371 entries were received this year, which is the second highest number of entries across the prize's history.
The $100,000 winning portrait will be announced on 7 June.
