Two youths charged with $145k damage to under construction housing

Tasmania Police have charged two 14-year-olds with causing approximately $145,000 damage to affordable housing under construction in Herdsmans Cove outside Hobart.
After Bridgewater police investigations, police charged the youths with 28 counts of destroying property - estimated value of $145,000 - and 28 counts of burglary.
Police will allege the incidents occurred between April and May 2024, with investigations continuing to determine whether anyone else was involved.
Both youths will appear in the Hobart Youth Court at a later date.
Police thanked the public for their assistance and reassured the local community that incidents of damage and vandalism will not be tolerated.
Anyone with information should contact Bridgewater Police on 131 444 and quote OR744672. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers Tasmania anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au
