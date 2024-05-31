Labor's leadership change sees approval dip - but there's time

Following the first EMRS poll of Tasmanian voter intentions following this year's state election, much was said about new Labor leader Dean Winter's failure to make an impression with voters.
The poll was largely unremarkable with little movement in support for the major parties, the Greens and the Jacqui Lambie Network.
The stable support for the JLN was interesting to see after members had faced criticism early on over its deal with the Liberals to form a minority government with seemingly little in return for it.
The gap between the preferred premier status widened between the Labor and Liberal leaders with Premier Jeremy Rockliff earning a 40-per-cent approval rating and Mr Winter with 32 per cent.
This was a drop by 6 per cent compared to his predecessor Rebecca White in the pre-election poll in February.
On becoming premier in April 2022, there was a similar dip in the transition from former premier Peter Gutwein to Mr Rockliff.
And after being opposition leader for seven years and fighting as leader in three elections, Ms White enjoyed a huge amount of popularity and recognition with voters that Mr Winter has yet had the time to form.
She also came to the leadership polling highly as preferred premier which she largely managed to maintain even throughout the pandemic when Mr Gutwein's popularity soared and the voter sentiments about Labor party was underwhelming.
Incumbents are generally favoured in preferred premier stakes, unless they are dogged by controversy or on the way out the door, so it is perhaps too soon to form an opinion on how Mr Winter is resonating with Tasmanian voters.
There will need to be two or three more polls to get an idea of that.
Anti-stadium folk might have been irked by Mr Winter's announcement earlier this month of his support for the project if they were surveyed, and his 'jobs, jobs, jobs' mantra might be perceived by some as as hollow or even irrelevant - especially when the state's unemployment rate, at 4 per cent, is the lowest on record.
He has also made a concerted effort to widen the gulf between Labor and the Greens, particularly on native forest logging, renewable energy projects and salmon production in Tasmania, as if to recall the old Labor party of the 1980s and 1990s and drag it more to the centre - well-occupied by the Liberals.
Mr Winter has repeatedly said that many had told him following the state election that they did not know what Labor stood for, which could be a symptom of the problem of being in opposition for far too long.
Laser-like messaging is effective in politics, but he will need to do more to let people know what he stands for besides "safe, secure and well-paid jobs" and anti-Green rhetoric.
