Cowardly keyboard warriors should not have the benefit of anonymity

MARK Kenny reports (The Examiner, May 26) our PM Mr Albanese laments what he called the level of hatred social media normalises. Mr Kenny himself comments "If you wouldn't say it face-to-face, don't say it online. It's called civility."
The solution is to not allow any anonymous posts. Anonymity is the coward's armour.
Jill Breen, Newnham
DEAR Tasmanians: I am opening for public discussion how the LGH provision of patient meals is going to be changed to the RHH model where the onsite kitchen is closed, a production kitchen is built, possibly near the airport, and all meals are trucked into the hospital to a small receiving kitchen.
This decision is clearly stated in The LGH Precinct Masterplan Report of October 2021 (pp 34 Point 4.16) 'The existing kitchen would be relocated offsite, leaving a smaller kitchen on Level 1 to service the cafe and to provide limited onsite services. The existing kitchen would then be demolished'.
Not only will patient meal quality decline because it will travel to the hospital over Tasmanian roads, but a significant number of jobs, many of which are frontline workers, will disappear through privatisation. And once this critical element of patient care becomes a private business it would not take long for business to charge whatever they like to provide those meals - they would be handed the means to do so.
We should also consider the carbon footprint that is generated. At present the LGH utilises approximately 26 trolleys of meals three times a day. Each trolley is around 1m2, so that's 26m2 of trolleys that need transporting six times a day, plus all the other foods, plus all the food for the cafe. That's a huge on-going carbon footprint unnecessarily created after the demolition of the modern, perfectly functioning, quality and professional kitchen dedicated to patient care we have now.
Jane Waite, Ravenswood
I WONDER if David Champ (The Examiner, May 13) failed Geography at school because his insistence that Launceston is not "central and accessible to everybody'' regarding an AFL venue does not accord with any known fact.
Over many years Launceston has consistently had AFL crowds much in excess of those in Hobart.
The reason for this should be of no mystery to anyone. The geography of Tasmania is different from the mainland in that our population is more evenly spread.
The Melbourne-Ballarat analogy is absurd when compared to Hobart-Launceston. To the dispassionate observer logic would have suggested that Launceston would have been the most cost effective and the quickest route to the operation of a locally based AFL team with an excellent existing ground and possible training facility alongside.
However, I am not so naive as to believe it would ever be allowed to happen, after all we have to bow to the divine right of the capital city.
Apart from anything else there is no need for a new stadium. What we have experienced is the expounding of starry eyed and hopeful best scenarios from the prominent cheerleaders and the southern press.
Should it not, above all, be of concern as to how much this ill advised venture is going to cost. Surely well in excess of a billion dollars and rising.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
THE appointment of Eric Abetz as Tasmania's Forestry Minister is akin to putting the fox in charge of the hen house.
He was the controversial federal Minister for Forestry in the Howard government when he strongly supported and promoted the now discredited Managed Investment Schemes.
The failed MIS left many Tasmanians out of pocket and seriously disadvantaged.
Mr Abetz not only oversaw these appalling ponzi schemes, he also openly supported opening up more of Tasmania's forests for logging.
This at a time when so many climate experts are urging governments and industry to protect our remaining native forests due to their value in combating climate change - never mind their tourism value since our forests are what so many visitors come here to experience.
Almost every day includes a report of a flood, a bushfire, a drought, a landslide or some other far-from-natural disaster, yet our governments continue to ignore the warnings about the chief climate change culprits: coal and gas mining - and logging our remaining native forests.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
