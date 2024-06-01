School anti-discrimination laws are equivalent to an atheist Pope

USING G. Sleurink's logic (The Examiner, May 31), I suppose the Pope could be an atheist! Or how about the P.M a Christian or the head of the ABC a Conservative? Yeah, thought not.
Mark Furnell, Poatina
TASMANIAN faith-based school communities are being misled about Anthony Albanese's proposal to reduce discrimination in faith-based schools.
The Prime Minister has drafted legislation based on an Australian Law Reform Commission recommendation that religious schools be prohibited from discriminating on grounds like sexual orientation, gender identity and relationship status.
This has been condemned as "changing the fabric" of faith schools and as an "existential threat" to them. But what Mr Albanese is proposing at a national level is already law in Tasmania and has been for 26 years.
In that time, no Tasmanian religious school has lost its ethos or been forced to close. What has changed is that LGBTIQA students are more likely to have supportive learning environments and teachers are more likely to be selected on the basis of professionalism, not piety.
I challenge religious leaders to explain how a proposed federal law will doom religious schools given the same state law hasn't.
If they can't, I urge them to support a new national law that, if its state equivalent is anything to go by, will only do good.
Rodney Croome, Equality Tasmania
CURRENTLY, a significant number of older people are cared for in the community through the provision of home care packages.
These are managed for the most part by dedicated aged care organisations with direct care given by wonderful carers. However, for those who believe that abuse in the home does not happen, think again.
Like domestic abuse, elder abuse signifies a failure in our capacity as a society to care both for and about one another, across our lives. Such values persist from residential care into community care. The difference with home care is that abuse is relatively invisible as it simmers behind the hedge.
Distinct from the Royal Commission horror stories and unique to specific contexts and people there are multiple small abuses that are structural, psychological, financial, and physical. We have discovered these happen moment to moment: subtle or peremptory demands that you rearrange your life to suit provider expedience, having your capacities ignored or ridiculed, or being expected to be grateful and compliant.
These abuses remain unrecognised and unreported. These forms of abuse are festering, and harming older people, too frightened to speak up and risk losing their precious packages. In their own homes and often alone, the older person (client) is fair game for abuse.
As with residential care, home care has standards, reportable incidents etc. however, like residential care, (and domestic situations) abuse is difficult (impossible) to monitor. Unless of course we speak out now.
Kim Wylie and Susan Banks, Launceston
WITH the Tasmanian Liberals (not to be confused with the Tasmanian minority government) now embarking on a blindingly-obvious tactic to change State Coastal Policy to quash challenges to the Robbins Island wind farm approval, we may be in for an early indicator of how the Parliament will function.
Normally we have an Opposition which questions the ruling party / coalition on legislation it introduces.
But with Dean Winter's new-look Labor continuing a recent strategy of backflips and buddy-hugs with the Liberals, where will intelligent investigation of this retrospective fix come from?
The three unaligned independents and five Greens face an uphill battle in the face of a Laborial partnership. Mr Winter is unequivocal in his support of 100 turbines on Robbins Island.
Will he use Labor's 10 Lower House votes to stifle any meaningful debate on this matter of due process, or will some dormant sense of propriety (and backbone) re-emerge? The redrafting of laws for political expediency should be a step too far for Labor, given their assertion as the principled Opposition.
Greg Pullen, Miena
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.