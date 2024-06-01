The Examiner
School anti-discrimination laws are equivalent to an atheist Pope

By Letters to the Editor
June 2 2024 - 9:00am
Proposed anti-discrimination legislation, relating to faith-based schools, makes as much sense as Pope Francis becoming an atheist according to one Examiner reader. (AP PHOTO)
Logic games

USING G. Sleurink's logic (The Examiner, May 31), I suppose the Pope could be an atheist! Or how about the P.M a Christian or the head of the ABC a Conservative? Yeah, thought not.

