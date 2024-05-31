Bridget Archer should run as an independent at the next election

WHAT a disgrace. Video has emerged from Federal Parliament through senate estimates where a very senior member of the National Party and Federal Coalition, Senator Bridget McKenzie, is seen and heard calling Bass MHR Bridget Archer "the Labor member for Bass". Not once but twice with Senator Jonathon Duniam sitting right beside her. He heard it, you can tell by the way he reacted. I wonder if he said anything to her afterwards? This remark was in relation to Ms Archer campaigning with the Prime Minister on The Voice referendum in Launceston. The snide and sarcastic remark is typical of those in the coalition who do not like the fact that Bridget Archer votes as she feels necessary and to reflect the voices of those people in our electorate.
It's not the first time Ms Archer has been attacked for crossing the floor. You'll all remember the photos in parliament where the Liberals confronted Ms Archer after she voted on a bill against the then coalition government. It was alleged she was bullied and then ambushed in a closed door meeting. There's also reported threats of not preselecting her for the next federal election. Bridget Archer's political alignment is not my colour of choice come election time, however, I have always found her to be a very decent, kind, caring, honest and professional person. One who wants her electorate, and ours, to succeed. Bridget should run as an independent at the next election and tell the coalition to sod off.
Scott Hayes, Legana
CONGRATULATIONS to minister Murray Watt and the Federal Government with their continual breaking down of Chinese tariffs caused by the hysteria of Morrison, Dutton and Littleproud. You won't hear them or the perennial whinger Barnaby Joyce giving them any credit.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
ABC News director Justin Stevens says, "comments made by political journalist Laura Tingle at Sydney Writers' Festival did not meet the organisation's editorial standards".
Oh please! They didn't meet the editorial standard because they're true, and the editorial standards are unbelievably conservative, and no longer unbiased!
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
COVID is again sweeping through Victorian nursing homes, with hundreds more residents and workers hit than in other states. It comes as hospitalisations soar 30 per cent in a week.
The wilful blindness towards this is as fascinating as it is horrifying. I have had to re-evaluate my view of societies in general since the beginning of the pandemic.
James Newton, Newstead
FOR thousands of years the fittest survived and homosapiens emerged as the winner. It is now attempting to control nature. Modifying the climate is high on the agenda, giving the weak and vulnerable a better life, keeping the elderly alive for longer and stopping the extinction of species like the Maugean Skate in Macquarie Harbour are seen as priorities.
But where to draw the line? How important is it that resources be devoted to stopping natural selection while at the same time the community appears short of funding to pay for important health and other services?
There is a valid argument that industrial carelessness is slewing nature and should show more care but against that is the relative value to the community of such industry compared to that of the survival of rare endangered species.
By all means take action to preserve iconic animals like the koala, platypus etc. But I do question the value of devoting resources to maintaining and rescuing rare species like the skate. Taking it a step further, is it in the best community interest to threaten a viable salmon industry on the West Coast because the survival of a rare fish species is considered more important?
John Coulson, Dilston
THE hydrogen-producing proposed Western Green Energy Hub in WA will need 3,000 wind turbines, 25 million solar panels and an area of 15,000 square kilometres to be a viable operation.
How does this stack up against our mooted hydrogen production at Bell Bay?
Would it make ours redundant as it seems a piddling amount in comparison?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
