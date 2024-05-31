The Examiner
Bridget Archer should run as an independent at the next election

June 1 2024 - 8:55am
WHAT a disgrace. Video has emerged from Federal Parliament through senate estimates where a very senior member of the National Party and Federal Coalition, Senator Bridget McKenzie, is seen and heard calling Bass MHR Bridget Archer "the Labor member for Bass". Not once but twice with Senator Jonathon Duniam sitting right beside her. He heard it, you can tell by the way he reacted. I wonder if he said anything to her afterwards? This remark was in relation to Ms Archer campaigning with the Prime Minister on The Voice referendum in Launceston. The snide and sarcastic remark is typical of those in the coalition who do not like the fact that Bridget Archer votes as she feels necessary and to reflect the voices of those people in our electorate.

