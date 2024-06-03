The Examiner
'Can do attitude': Launceston wheelchair support group teaching life hacks

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
June 4 2024 - 5:30am
Launceston's Wheelies Meetup peer-support and social club organiser Victoria Wardlaw. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston's Wheelies Meetup peer-support and social club organiser Victoria Wardlaw. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Wheeled mobility user Victoria Wardlaw says the word 'can't' isn't a word she wants in her vocabulary so she has organised a peer-support group to help other wheelchair users have a similar outlook.

