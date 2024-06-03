'Can do attitude': Launceston wheelchair support group teaching life hacks

Wheeled mobility user Victoria Wardlaw says the word 'can't' isn't a word she wants in her vocabulary so she has organised a peer-support group to help other wheelchair users have a similar outlook.
Ms Wardlaw has organised Wheelies Meetup in Launceston's CBD, where wheelchair users can gather, chat, mingle and share experiences and life hacks.
"It's really valuable to the people who use wheeled mobility to be able to be connected with each other, " Ms Wardlaw said.
"We can understand what it's like to be mobilising throughout the community and in our homes, or to just do simple basic tasks."
Ms Wardlaw said many people who haven't lost their mobility would look at wheelchair users like they couldn't do things anymore.
"We can have an unconscious bias about the capacity of another person," she said.
She said the Wheelies Meetup is the first group of its kind in Launceston, and will hopefully create a community and support network for wheeled mobility users.
A 'can do attitude'
Ms Wardlaw said it was an extremely challenging time when someone suddenly lost mobility - such as after a car accident - and the peer support group could foster a can do attitude, teaching new ways of thinking.
"It's really important for your wellness to learn new ways of doing things and getting back into living a full life," she said.
"We should be thinking, 'how can I do that? I will need to be able to do it differently'."
She said many with restricted mobility might be deterred from attempting tasks or activities, such as playing sport or going on holiday.
"How do you navigate travelling? Some people might be thinking, 'it'll all be too hard, I don't know how to do it'," she said.
"But to actually be talk with someone who does travel with wheeled mobility and does travel with a support group, they can share that experience."
Ms Wardlaw used to play powered wheelchair hockey, soccer and rugby and has represented two Australian states in national competitions.
The Wheelies Meetup sessions will be held June 7 and 21, from 11am to 12.30pm at The Lounge, 107 Brisbane Street, Launceston CBD and is easily accessible for wheelchair users.
Visit the Wheelies Meetup Facebook page for more information, or email Launceston.wheelies@gmail.com.
