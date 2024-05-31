Does our state need a political stability clause?

The proposed Stability Clause announced by the Government looks to most people like an attempt to punish deserters from political parties.
The argument runs that you were elected to represent a party in the Parliament and if you quit/leave/are kicked out you don't have the right to be in the Parliament anymore. According to the Premier you are a 'renegade'.
But whilst there is considerable cynicism about the current proposal there is some sound logic behind the idea of stability provisions more broadly.
Stability clauses exist in a range of settings already, for example in government contracts with the private sector where a stability clause guarantees the contract will extend beyond the life of a current parliament.
The Agreement between the Government and the JLN is another example of a stability clause, albeit one that looks one sided in favour of the Premier and possibly not one the electors voted for.
Stability clauses with independents are often very basic for example guaranteeing stability other than in cases of corruption and gross malfeasance ( stuffing up very badly).
However especially in coalition governments (which we have now in Tasmania) there is a need for more nuanced consideration of how best to balance stability of a parliament with higher levels of uncertainty that can arise from a lack of clear majority on the floor of the House of assembly.
But blunt stability clauses are not the solution.
The better solution is to focus on how the Parliament can be supported to be stable when required and flexible when required - rather than focussing on the stability of membership of political parties or the government of the day.
In principle the stability should be a matter primarily for the Parliament and/ or the voters to decide on, not political parties. So for example a simple democratic solution would be for the electorate to be polled (formally or informally) on support for a member quitting a party but remaining the electorate representative.
The main reason we have a coalition arrangement in Tasmania is precisely because Tasmanians want the increased diversity, flexibility and creative change that comes from moving away from 'stable' two party systems.
What the proposed stability clause tells us is that we have a way to go as Tasmanians to sort out the new rules of engagement in the new world of coalition governments.
Professor David Adams, University of Tasmania
