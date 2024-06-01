This week's announcement of plans to close our printing press at Launceston should not be read as us stepping away from publishing printed copies of The Examiner.
To be clear, this newspaper will continue to be printed in Tasmania and will continue to be distributed seven days a week across the state's north.
We've been telling the stories of this region since 1842, and there are many more stories to be told.
As our publisher ACM has explained this week, closing the Rocherlea Print Centre that currently prints The Advocate and The Examiner newspapers and moving that work to News Corp's Hobart printing facility is about making our masthead stronger and and our journalism more sustainable into the future.
Back in the glory days when newspapers were the main way people got their news and information, most publishers had their own printing press - because they could afford to.
That's not the commercial reality we face in local news publishing today. These days, across the industry, the price of newsprint has jumped by as much as 80 per cent, advertising dollars have followed audiences online, federal government advertising has virtually disappeared from our pages and the cost of production and distribution of the paper continues to increase.
By moving away from running expensive manufacturing operations like printing presses, we can reduce costs and focus on our core mission: delivering quality journalism for our region and effective advertising solutions for our commercial partners.
But while where we print the paper is changing, nothing changes about our commitment to telling the stories that matter for the North.
With an ever-increasing number of our readers preferring to read those stories on their smartphone or tablet, we are always evolving our storytelling, including on video, and products, such as apps and newsletters, to meet our online audience's needs.
And we will continue to be here for you in print. We know that our trusted journalism has impact and influence when it appears in print in the communities we serve. We remain incredibly grateful for the continued support of those loyal readers who want to have their daily news curated by our team and presented in ink on newsprint, and those loyal advertisers whose support helps us do that.
It goes without saying (but we'll say it anyway): while News Corp may be printing our paper from July 1, we will still be fierce competitors on agenda-setting journalism, advertising solutions and subscriptions.
To our printing team, we say thank you. Obviously any job lost in any industry is to be regretted. The decision to shut our print site has certainly not been taken lightly.
But, like many companies, we have to make smart, pragmatic decisions now for the future of our business so that The Examiner can continue to contribute constructively to our vibrant region.
