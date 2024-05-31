Dispelling myths: How umpire communication devices are used in Tassie footy

Communication devices that have been described as a "risk to integrity" have been labelled "invaluable" by Northern Tasmanian umpires.
Speaking on Footy Classified earlier this week, The Age's Sam McClure revealed that AFL umpires are being communicated to by an off-field mentor during games.
This led an unnamed AFL coach to describe it as "a material risk to the game", something Northern Tasmania Football Umpires Association president Jake McKercher strongly disagrees with.
"We're never told by a coach through the comms system to pay a free-kick or not to pay a free-kick and no-one has ever given that feedback through our comms in our association," he said.
"We're also never told after the fact through the comms system that we shouldn't pay that kick or should pay that kick. That's the one-on-one feedback post game and that's not going to help us in the moment.
"We will never be told to pay kicks because we want umpires to umpire based on instinct and their feel for the game and anyone sitting on the sidelines won't have that feel or instinct."
AFL Tasmania has supplied three devices to the Tasmanian State League and one to each of the region's major leagues - NTFA, SFL and NWFL.
McKercher said it's been used mainly for positioning and positive affirmation regarding free-kicks and is done so coaches can deliver instant feedback and not at quarter-time or three-quarter-time breaks.
For NTFA matches, it's mostly been director of coaching Andy Gower who has delivered the messages.
He described the experience as "a real eye-opener".
"It's great for me because I can hear the communication between the two umpires and hear their communication with the players," Gower said.
"That gives me a real insight into our behaviour and also the behaviour of the players towards the umpires."
Gower has been involved with umpiring for more than 20 years and believes that "teamwork is paramount" within the role.
He has to press a button on the headset in order for him to communicate with the players, something he says is done a maximum of four times a quarter.
It is also only done when an umpire is not in play - at a stoppage, boundary throw-in or after a goal.
"When I press that button, it's more reaffirming a good decision, so 'well done, great decision' or it's around positioning or distance from play, distance from each other," he said.
"It's more about being able to tidy things up during the act of play, rather than having to wait until quarter-time to have those conversations because if we're too far away from each other or umpiring from behind play, we're not in the right position to make correct decisions.
"All of the umpires that have been exposed to the comms have been very complimentary and think that it's a great learning tool and a great tool for them to be able to continue to develop and be the best they can be."
