How a new show is putting the dispossessed centre stage

A Launceston theatre company has partnered with the state's major electrical supplier to provide free tickets for its latest show to disadvantaged members of the community.
Mudlark Theatre Company and TasNetworks will distribute 100 free tickets to its The Box, for people identified through consultation with community groups and social service organisations.
Those selected will include members of the community who are either First Nations, come from lower socio-economic areas or are disadvantaged in some way.
These may be people who do not generally attend the theatre due to many factors including, but not limited to finances, education, location, health and social.
The Mudlark-commissioned show unites acclaimed palawa playwright Nathan Maynard, and murri-born nipaluna-raised artist, Rob Braslin.
The group has called The Box one of its "most significant" productions in its 20 year history, and one which aligns with the partnership extremely well.
The work explores the monumental role of mothers to hold their families together, revealing the courage it takes for many to persist and survive, let alone have the luxury to think "outside the box".
The Box explores growing up on the fringes by people who did and has the potential to reach those who are justifiably suspicious that theatre doesn't speak for them.
"This story needs to be told because theatre is not a safe space for people from housing commission areas," Maynard said.
"It's never going to be a safe space until we see ourselves onstage."
Set in the home of a single mother living in a housing commission community on the eve of her eldest son's prison release, the show is one of painful truths of poverty and inter-generational trauma.
"Ensuring that more Tasmanians in a range of locations have the opportunity to experience this work is a fantastic outcome," said Ross Burridge, TasNetworks executive operations.
The Box premieres in Launceston on Wednesday, July 24, for five performances at the Earl Arts Centre, before touring Burnie and Hobart. Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
